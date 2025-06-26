Ex-Ravens Star Justin Tucker Sends Strong Message Against NFL’s Strict Punishment Amid Allegations

It’s late evening in Baltimore, and a city still echoing with cheers from a legendary 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, is now caught in an uneasy hush. Remember that moment? The kicker who never missed. Behind the curtain, though, whispers swelled—massage therapists spoke of unsettling sessions, spas banned him, legal letters were exchanged, and an NFL investigation unfurled. Fans and pundits recognized the spell: a hero’s fall, long in shadowed preparation.

Fast forward to this week, and the landscape has shifted. That same elite precision on the field now contrasts sharply with a league’s uncompromising playbook. The Personal Conduct Policy is in full swing. And just like that, the league slapped the veteran kicker with a ten-week suspension amidst the ongoing allegations. The team quietly moved on already, and the spotlight has now moved on to his future.

But amidst this chaos, you can feel Tucker’s silence, sure. But you can also notice that he’s not happy with this decision. Right after the news broke that the NFL had suspended Tucker, his representative, Rob Roche, released a statement. “We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud,” he wrote.

“He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

The league accused the ex-Ravens‘ kicker of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight different spas and wellness centers. The Ravens had already parted ways with Tucker last month, claiming it was a “football decision.” “Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” the Ravens’ general manager, Eric DeCosta, released a statement after releasing Tucker. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

However, the Ravens’ decision faced negative reaction as the analysts argued how that could be a football decision given that Tucker hadn’t kicked since January. In response, the head coach, John Harbaugh, laid it out simply. He explained that it was a football decision because the team needed a kicker who could play football. The Ravens selected a kicker, Tyler Loop, in the sixth round of the NFL draft

The 35-year-old veteran was supposed to enter his 14th season in the NFL. However, considering he’s no more with the Ravens, Tucker is now a free agent with the 2025 season rapidly approaching. The suspension will take place on August 26. That said, he won’t be allowed to play, practice, or participate with any team during that time until Tuesday, November 11, 2025, when he becomes eligible for reinstatement.

How did Justin Tucker find himself in a ten-week suspension?

The league launched an investigation into Justin Tucker’s allegations of inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions from 2012 to 2016. However, Tucker denies the accusations. The NFL and NFLPA sat down to investigate the case together. Under the league’s policy, the league doesn’t need criminal charges to punish a player.

In fact, they investigate the claims themselves, then decide if the conduct policy was broken. If both sides agree, then they move forward with their decision to suspend the player immediately. In the case of Justin Tucker, it’s a ten-week suspension. If both sides do not agree, the investigation goes before their jointly appointed disciplinary officer, former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson. There’s only one instance where a disciplinary case was put before Robinson.

It was back in 2022 when the Browns‘ quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was suspended for 11 games without pay and a $5 million fine for violating the personal conduct policy based on the inappropriate behavior. The 35-year-old kicker, on the other hand, is considered one of the best kickers in the league. Now, considering he’s under a ten-week suspension and a free agent, it’s still unlikely for any team to eventually sign him ahead of the 2025 season.