[Exclusive] Stanford’s Collin Wright Reveals Why He Sees Himself in Vikings’ Byron Murphy

Essentials Inside The Story Collin Wright is noted for his ability to play both inside and out

Collin Wright is the first Stanford player to declare for the 2026 draft

Wright opted not to conduct formal interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine

Seven years and two NFL teams later, Byron Murphy is finally getting his flowers. Stanford Cardinal’s cornerback, Collin Wright, with experience playing outside and inside at nickelback, is bringing the spotlight on Murphy that he has always deserved. While Collin heads toward the 2026 NFL Draft and awaits his name to be called, he recently sat down with EssentiallySports and spoke about the kind of player he models his game after, pointing to Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.

“He’s (Murphy) a guy that kind of embodies what I want to be in a player and kind of what I’ve done as a player,” Wright told EssentiallySports’ Tim Wood. “I think he’s a guy in some cases that really doesn’t get the recognition that he really deserves, and he’s a guy that can play anywhere. He can play safety, corner, nickel, and I have that same ability to be able to play anywhere in the secondary.

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“And I think being so versatile and flexible as a player can be one of your biggest strengths. And I don’t think how hard it is to be able to do both and have success at both. So, I love the way he plays. He’s physical, he’s fast, flies around, always making plays on the ball, and I just love watching him play.”

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Murphy, a former second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft, has built his career on that exact versatility, first in Arizona and now in Minnesota.

Early in his career with the Cardinals, Murphy primarily operated as a slot defender and produced consistently. He started all 16 games as a rookie with 78 combined tackles and one interception, followed by 51 tackles and two sacks in his second season across 15 games.

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By his third year, he took a step forward with 64 tackles, four interceptions, and half a sack. Even in an injury-shortened final season in Arizona, he added 36 tackles and another half sack.

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His role evolved once he signed with the Vikings in 2023 under Brian Flores. In Minnesota, Murphy transitioned into more of an outside corner role while still moving across alignments within the defense.

Take his 2024 season, for instance. He allowed 77 catches on 110 targets for 779 yards, with 305 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, six interceptions, and five pass breakups, along with a 79.3 opponent passer rating. While about 60 percent of his snaps came outside, his impact showed up everywhere, outside, in the slot, and even in the box, which fits Flores’ scheme.

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That versatility is exactly what earned him a new three-year, $54 million deal with $34.78 million guaranteed ahead of the 2025 season, putting him among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. And in 2025, he backed it up.

He played 994 snaps, finishing with 71 combined tackles and two interceptions, while allowing a 95.1 passer rating. PFF graded him at 56.4. The production, combined with his alignment flexibility, reinforced his value in the secondary.

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That full picture makes Wright’s admiration easier to understand. His own path mirrors parts of Murphy’s, as he’s been a versatile corner at Stanford. He began his college career at Stanford as a safety before transitioning to corner in his sophomore year. Across four seasons, he totaled 144 tackles, 14 pass breakups, one sack, and five interceptions.

His 2026 scouting report points out areas to improve, particularly coordination and foot quickness in press coverage. At the same time, it highlights his experience playing both outside and inside at nickel, which lines up directly with how he sees his role at the next level.

“If people really watch, people would understand how great of a player he is, and I aspire to be similar to him as well,” Wright said of Murphy. “Wherever I end up, I want to have the flexibility to do whatever and just be able to help whatever organization I am with just as much as success possible.”

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Wright closed out his final season at Stanford while battling injuries, finishing with 33 total tackles, five passes defended, and one interception. Over his college career, Wright totaled 144 tackles, 19 pass breakups, one sack, and five interceptions.

And while Collin looks ahead to taking on new challenges at the next level, Wright also explained his stance on formal interviews with NFL teams at the combine.

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Collin Wright admitted his stance on formal interviews with NFL teams

Collin Wright became the first Stanford player to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft back in December 2025. A three-year starter and team captain, he’s looking to make an impact in the NFL. But Wright has also made it clear that his pre-draft process has not followed the typical route.

“I didn’t do any formal (interviews) at the combine,” Wright told draft expert Tony Paulin at EssentiallySports. “I think I answered most questions at the Senior Bowl. So, for me, it was just getting familiar with teams that I pretty much talk to and teams that are interested in.”

At the Senior Bowl, Wright carried his versatility onto the field, recording four tackles in the game and showing his coverage ability with a pass breakup during practice sessions. Along with that, his football IQ continued to draw attention from evaluators.

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All of it adds up to a clear profile- a flexible defensive back with experience across multiple alignments, entering the draft with enough tape and exposure already in place. Now, the focus shifts to the draft weekend, where his next step will finally take shape.