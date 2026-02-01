Falcons Announce Final Decision For Kevin Stefanski’s Coaching Staff as HC Gives Up on $180M Weapon

The Atlanta Falcons, after hiring Kevin Stefanski as their Head Coach, have made their next major move to reshape their offense. They have officially hired a former New York Jets coach as their new passing game coordinator. The decision, announced by the team via their official X handle, brings the former offensive coordinator to Atlanta just days after he hit the open market.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tanner Engstrand has been named our passing game coordinator!” as per the official social media handle of the Atlanta Falcons, reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

By moving quickly to secure Engstrand, the Falcons have added Tanner Engstrand, a highly sought after coach by several teams despite his recent departure from New York. The team’s decision to bring Engstrand on board signals a focus on his proven success with the Detroit Lions rather than his single, difficult season with the Jets.

During his five-year tenure in Detroit, Engstrand was key to one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks, serving as the team’s passing game coordinator for two seasons. While his year in New York saw the Jets finish near the bottom of the league in scoring and yardage, the Falcons are banking on his innovative schemes to revitalize their own air game.