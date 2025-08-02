23-Year-Old Falcons RB Pulls Up Receipts to Justify Marshall Faulk Comparison After Session With Christian McCaffrey

There was a point where Marshall Faulk redefined the art of being a running back. He was not only a runner, he was a nightmare to match up against. Lining up in the slot, burning defenders on angle routes, and providing the motor for the “Greatest Show on Turf,” Faulk made flexibility into superstardom. For close to two decades, Christian McCaffrey took up that mantle, muddying the water between RB and WR, and having defensive coordinators scrambling to account for him in the backfield. It’s a discussion that re-emerges every offseason: Who’s the greatest route-running back in NFL history? And this offseason, it’s Faulks vs McCaffrey; one of those young Falcons saw firsthand that debate by working out with one of them.

It started with an appearance on The Pivot podcast on August 1. The subject: all-purpose running backs, and how this generation of bests compares to legends. That’s when former NFL safety and current ESPN commentator Ryan Clark mentioned Marshall Faulk, and made it quite obvious he wasn’t ready to give up the throne just yet. “We just got to pull up some footage,” Clark said, before doubling back. “Marshall did it a while ago. I just got to show you some side-by-sides. I’mma die on this hill.”That Faulk, the original thousand-thousand back, still gets top billing—even in a league where Christian McCaffrey is raising the bar—speaks volumes.

What ensued was less of an obliterating of contemporary stars and more of a generational milestone. Clark alluded to why he had taken No. 28, in tribute to Faulk’s legacy. “Faulk could do anything. First thousand-thousand man — and that was in a 16-game season,” he said. Fred Taylor jumped in with a nod toward Falcon’s Bijan Robinson, saying that he was 23 years old. Channing Crowder admitted with a chuckle, “Don’t wanna say it, but I wasn’t even here,” pointing to the Faulk years in the 2000s.

The McCaffrey vs. Faulk discussion was not merely about numbers. Indeed, it was about eras, expectations, and flair. Clark even quipped that to younger players, ”Marshall tape looked like black and white to him.” But the point was made: Faulk’s legacy casts a mighty shadow, and the contemporary standard-bearer McCaffrey is the one upholding that standard.

But what made the moment linger was the speed with which the topic changed to Robinson himself. “I’ve been hearing some stuff,” Clark said, turning to Bijan. “You know they’re putting your name in the MVP conversation. Is that pressure, or just noise? ” Robinson didn’t blink. “Just noise,” he replied. “I don’t even think about it. Clearly it’s a great thing to be included in that list, particularly since like a bunch of QBs have won it.” He wasn’t arguing his own position. But having worked out with McCaffrey this offseason and having adopted the all-purpose template, he didn’t need to. The tape and the discussion are beginning to do their talking.

Working with CMC: Colorado all-purpose lessons

The podcast stirred some nostalgia, but it also seemed to sharpen Bijan Robinson’s focus. He wasn’t just soaking in the comparisons—he was listening for what truly separates great from good. That mindset carried into his summer regimen, where he trained with none other than Christian McCaffrey in Colorado. There was no flashy rollout, no brand-driven hype—just two of the most dynamic backs in football sharpening each other behind the scenes.

When asked why he teamed up with Christian McCaffrey during the offseason, Robinson made it simple: “I wanted to be around a guy that’s clearly a vet and’s done it before.” For a player as touted as Robinson, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype or be around yes-men and branding cameras. Instead, he chose the most technically proficient, all-around back of the contemporary era and proceeded to work alongside him in the thin Colorado air.

“I think he’s the best choice route runner ,” Robinson continued. “You know there’s marshall faulk like guys that’s obvious but just how he creates leverage how he creates space is pretty special so with me seeing that, him teaching me that and learning out here you know it’s starting to become super effective.” That modesty is as telling as any statistic. McCaffrey didn’t bust out due to sheer flash; he built his reputation on elite prep, film study, and route refinement.

Moreover, Bijan replicated that by not viewing the offseason as a time to cruise, but as a time to study. That’s the type of wisdom you gain training alongside someone who once registered a 1,000-yard rush and receiving season. A feat only Faulk and Roger Craig have achieved in NFL history. Robinson wasn’t looking for internet moments. He was watching how McCaffrey preps before routes, how he communicates with quarterbacks, how he adjusts leverage on the fly. The goal wasn’t imitation; it was immersion. Bijan made it clear: to be mentioned among the greats, you’ve got to learn from them first.

“Christian’s just so efficient,” Robinson said in a post-session interview. “Like, he’ll take three hard steps and then boom — he’s in his break. It all looks the same. That’s what I’m learning. That’s what makes it hard for linebackers to read.” For Bijan, who had already accumulated 1,400 scrimmage yards as a rookie, it was a next-step year. Now in year 2 and increasing staff trust, the stakes are higher. He’s no longer just that promising back. He’s the guy folks want to watch break into that Faulk-McCaffrey strata, the occasional back who can control coverage.