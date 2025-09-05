Falcons News: Raheem Morris Expected to Challenge Michael Penix Jr. in Critical Buccaneers Game

The Falcons finished the 2024 season at 8-9, their best record in years (the previous three seasons), though still below the threshold of the playoffs. At the focal point of that late-season revival was quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who took over as the starter for the three games. He had 775 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 47.6 QBR. But they marked the start of Atlanta’s entry into a new phase. Now, as the Falcons prepare for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept.7, the focus turns to head coach Raheem Morris and how he will challenge his young quarterback.

That particular strategy was in the spotlight on the latest episode of the Locked On Falcons podcast. Host Aaron Freeman breaks it down: “The Falcons did not have any opening drive touchdowns under Michael Penix in his three starts, and oftentimes in all three of those starts, they really didn’t get their offense into a groove…” That is why Morris is stressing quick starts. So that the offense puts the defense in a position to control the game early. Looking at 2024, the trend is obvious.

That is precisely the motive behind Raheem Morris’ challenge to Penix. As Freeman continued, ”The Falcons have been very public with the way that they’ve built their team, which is they’ve built their team to play with a bunch of leads. And in order to get a lead, you’ve got to score some points early in the game, right?” The roster is built to attack with pass rush and speed playing forward, and the QBs’ slow starts have the defense stuck in damage-control mode rather than having its strength free.

In Week 16 against the Giants, Atlanta’s first drive ended in a missed field goal. In Week 17 against the Commanders, Atlanta again failed to reach the end zone on its opening drive, and Penix’s touchdown didn’t come until later. In Week 18 against the Panthers, the same pattern was seen. The teams traded field goals on their opening drives. For all three opening tries, Penix had no opening-drive touchdowns; his first scores came much later, often in the second half.

Last year’s game against the Buccaneers was an example of what Atlanta desires from its offense. During Week 5, the Falcons had won the toss, marched downfield for an opening-drive score, and eventually took an overtime victory. It was a team that seemed to be on a roll from the beginning. That kind of efficiency to start games turned things around for them, and it’s the same kind of standard Penix is expected to maintain when he plays Tampa Bay.

Of course, the Buccaneers aren’t being shy about their own recipe for success. Talking about the keys that would make them competitive in this game, James stated: “Protect Baker against this revamped Falcons pass rush when you don’t have Tristan Wirfs there protecting the blind side and create takeaways.” Mayfield was sacked just once in two encounters with Atlanta in 2024, but he threw three turnovers in those contests.

Without Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s offensive line will be challenged by Atlanta’s new group of rushers, from first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to veteran Leonard Floyd. As Freeman went on to say, ”This has the potential to be a high-scoring affair… one turnover could potentially swing a game.”

Falcons and Buccaneers face off in NFC South showdown under Raheem Morris

The Falcons and Buccaneers have faced each other 63 times, with Atlanta only slightly better in the all-time series, 32-31-0. Sunday’s game might shift the edge in either direction, but more significantly, it starts Tampa Bay on its pursuit of a fifth consecutive NFC South crown and a seventh consecutive postseason appearance. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard takes the reins, armed with a largely homegrown roster.

Atlanta comes in as a team riding on youth. Penix is surrounded by top-shelf talent in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons did sweep the Buccaneers in 2024, but as Jeremy Cluff warned, Penix has “had an offseason to get more reps, but Tampa Bay’s defense will wreak some havoc in this game.” It remains to be seen if Penix can settle himself against one of the toughest NFC defenses in a pressure-cooker situation.

That response might boil down to the matchups. London, off his first 1,000-yard season, faces Zyon McCollum in a battle of size and power. Safety Jessie Bates will be busy keeping Bucs’ running back Bucky Irving in check. If Morris’ prescription of a quick start, defensive pressure, and taking it to the house is successful, Atlanta might place its dominance in the NFC South. Otherwise, Tampa Bay might remind the NFC South once again that the path to the playoffs continues to run through Raymond James.