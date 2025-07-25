Kirk Cousins Gets Early Warning as Injury Fears Loom Before Falcons Training Camp

When Falcons head coach Raheem Morris addressed the NFL annual meeting this spring, his remarks had an unexpected level of influence: “We won’t hold him back if the opportunity presents itself. It’s a business decision.” This shot across the bow signaled Atlanta’s pragmatic disposition in the quarterback room, even if the man in question is a veteran. It was the sort of remark that gets attention when training camp commences, particularly with headliners such as Kirk Cousins appearing to be on borrowed time.

Jaris Davis, co-host of “Locked On Falcons,” witnessed the instant in all honesty. “I even recorded Kirk cousins throwing the rock,” he remarked on the show. “I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if Kirk knows Justin Fields got hurt.'” Davis wasn’t being facetious; he was pointing out just how quickly the story can change in the NFL. In real time, as one quarterback fell, another could instantaneously become part of a larger discussion.

Davis wasn’t just talking about other teams. He was reacting to a feeling within Atlanta’s own structure, that anything can happen, and at lightning speed.”I was looking around trying to find Terry like, ‘Man, where Terry at?” Davis said, referencing Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. He wasn’t promoting an anti-Cousins agenda; if anything, he was standing up for him. “That’s how fast things spin. First day, players trying to prove themselves, everyone 100% going.” The observation pointed out just how thin a line is between hope and chaos in camp. The pressure is not just coming from the rookies battling for roster space but also from veterans struggling to slow down stories before they get started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago FILE PHOTO: Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images/File photo

AD

Even the way Davis phrased Cousins’ presence, “I’m good with Kirk hanging around,” was more acceptance of reality and less bravado. He wasn’t disrespecting Cousins’ skill level. But he was observing the growing consciousness that a quarterback’s status can shift due to an injury, a poor series, or an office move. In a league where depth charts are flipped before pads are even broken in, even a four-time Pro Bowler such as Cousins can’t escape it. Davis continued, “You have the best backup QB in the league,” indicating just how much fans and media are already placing on the other guy in the room, even with no preseason snaps yet.

That’s the reality Atlanta has to live with now. The fans know what is motivating Cousins. The front office knows. And according to Davis’ version, the players know too. It’s the same fear Atlanta keeps under wraps. The league’s “ramp-up” period is designed to avoid soft tissue issues and freak occurrences in early camp. The Falcons are entering 2025 with stability on paper. But inside the facility, the clock might already be ticking on that pretense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Falcons’ tightrope: Striking a balance for the future

Last year, Kirk Cousins provided a sense of order and cadence to an Atlanta offense that had long been on the lookout for a steady hand. His 3,508 yards passing and 18 scores through 14 games weren’t historical, but they represented genuine improvement. Nevertheless, the Falcons didn’t blink when the chance arose to take Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick last spring. That transaction instantly called Cousins’ Atlanta future into question.

Despite his arrival as the franchise face mere months prior. The availability of a high-ceiling rookie is altering the script nearly overnight. In-house, the Falcons have insisted that the quarterback situation is still a “competition.” But reps from training camp have a different account. Several insiders have pointed out that Penix is spending more time with the first-team offense than initially anticipated. Cousins, though professional and steady, is reportedly no longer being viewed as the long-term solution. Though his $100 million guarantee deal raised eyebrows when signed. That tidbit now hangs large, particularly in the event of a possible trade with another franchise. It is already reeling from quarterback injuries, such as Tennessee with Will Levis, which chooses to make the call.

Cousins’ cap number and experience might be precisely sufficient to generate solid interest. But behind the scenes, there exists tension regarding optics and pressure as well. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wondered if Cousins’ continued presence is making it hard for Penix to develop. While Cousins was supposed to be released during the offseason. The cost factor kept him around for a $27.5 million price. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox further opined that nobody desires to give backup-level reps for starter-level dollars long-term.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, head coach Raheem Morris tried to keep the tone steady: “We’re going to let the reps speak for themselves… Michael’s the guy right now.” Cousins is set to lead the second team in preseason. But if Penix struggles or suffers a setback, Atlanta could pivot in a flash. That uncertainty defines the Falcons’ current tightrope walk. They are trying to hand the keys to their future without setting the present on fire.