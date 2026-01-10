Matt Ryan Announces CBS Exit as Falcons Owner Issues Strong Statement on QB’s Return as President

The Atlanta Falcons have officially brought back their legendary former quarterback, Matt Ryan, to lead the franchise in a brand-new executive role after serving his three-year tenure at CBS. On Saturday, Jan. 10, team owner Arthur Blank announced that Ryan has been hired as the President of Football. Speaking about his new role, Matt said,

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today. While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home.”

He further expressed his excitement, saying, “ I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

As per reports by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, this position was created specifically with Ryan in mind, giving him the highest level of authority within the organization’s football operations. In this new role, Ryan has been given the final say on all major team decisions.

Matt Ryan’s first and most important task will be leading the search for a new leadership team. He is now responsible for hiring a new general manager and a new head coach following the recent firing of Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…