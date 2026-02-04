Matt Ryan Clears Stance on Michael Penix Jr’s Future as Falcons QB Sends Strong Kevin Stefanski Message

Essentials Inside The Story The Falcons are betting on Kevin Stefanski to get the best out of the team's offense.

Matt Ryan’s return to the Atlanta Falcons’ front office was meant to bring stability, but his first public comments have only thrown the team’s most important position into further scrutiny. During the introductory press conference for the team’s new general manager, Ian Cunningham, team president Matt Ryan was asked if Michael Penix Jr. would be the guaranteed starter for the upcoming season. Ryan declined to give a definitive answer, noting that neither he nor the general manager is the head coach.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can’t answer your question on that,” Ryan said Tuesday while introducing general manager Ian Cunningham. “But I think all of us are going to get together. Ian’s been a part of it for, I guess, three days, and has had a lot on his plate during that time. I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster, how it currently stands, where it’s going in the future, I think those are conversations that’ll be a part of it.”

The Falcons’ quarterback situation has been unstable for two years now. They signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, and the 37-year-old started 14 games in 2024, before passing on the baton to Penix. However, the veteran signal-caller was forced to jump back into the lineup after the latter’s injury. Such a situation, combined with Atlanta going 5-3 with Cousins compared to 3-6 under Penix, has led to plenty of speculation.

“Quarterback’s obviously very important, and we’re excited about Mike and what he’s doing with his rehab,” Ryan said. “I’ve been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael’s been in there attacking that, and he’s in a good space right now, so we’re excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

Ryan emphasized that as they evaluate the current roster, the starting role will be part of a much larger conversation. As for Penix Jr., he was the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and took over as the full-time starter in 2025. Before his season was cut short by a torn ACL in November, he put up respectable numbers, completing 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards in nine games, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Because the injury occurred so late in the year, his nine- to 12-month recovery timeline makes it uncertain whether he will be fully cleared and game-ready by Week 1 of the 2026 season. The situation with veteran Kirk Cousins, who completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns last year, adds to the uncertainty.

Although Cousins filled in as the starter to finish the 2025 season, the Falcons recently restructured his contract, reducing his salary from $35 million to $2.1 million for the 2026 season. However, it also carries a vesting guarantee from March 13 ($67.9 million salary) for 2027, which means the Falcons could decide on the veteran QB’s future before that date. If the team does move on from Cousins, they may need to look for a new veteran quarterback in free agency next month to provide insurance in case Penix isn’t ready.

While the front office weighs its options, the players are focused on the new leadership, with Michael Penix Jr. already voicing his support for incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Michael Penix Jr. voices support for new coach Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era with Kevin Stefanski taking over as head coach. Following the departure of Raheem Morris, the Falcons landed one of the most experienced names on the market. Stefanski, who previously coached the Cleveland Browns, already has the support of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“And obviously, Coach Stefanski, I met him whenever he got here, and he seems like a great guy,” Penix said while addressing the media. “I heard nothing but great things about him as a coach, and obviously, with Coach Tommy Reese calling the plays, I heard nothing but great things about him as well. So it’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait to continue to get to know those guys and go out there and play for them.”

The move is clearly designed to ignite an offense packed with high-end talent. Stefanski, known for his creative offensive schemes during his time with the Vikings and Browns, now has weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts at his disposal.

Ultimately, the success of Stefanski’s tenure in Atlanta may depend on his ability to unlock the potential in Penix, turning the former top-10 pick into the franchise quarterback the team envisioned. Despite having a difficult 2025 season due to injuries, Penix Jr. hopes that Stefanski can be the coach who helps the left-handed quarterback develop into a consistent and effective NFL starter.