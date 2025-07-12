Matt Ryan Sends Message to Ousted Kirk Cousins on Losing Falcons QB Role to Michael Penix Jr

The Atlanta Falcons have been without a quarterback who has provided tranquility for a long while now. From the 2016 MVP year of Matt Ryan to the disastrous ’28–3′ defeat in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons have seen it all, except steady quarterback play ever since. In 2024, the Falcons finally brought an end to years of tolerating placeholders and “maybe” men by making a splash on a move that seemed to be the answer. Stability was at hand for a brief moment. But that is not Atlanta’s tradition. Not lately, at least.

In March 2024, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million fully guaranteed. A declaration that this was their guy. Six weeks later, though, they shocked the NFL universe by selecting Michael Penix Jr., a shotgun-armed lefty from Washington, with the 8th overall pick. The decision instantly generated a sense of confusion. Was this for now? Or down the road? Was Cousins their guy or merely a pricey bridge?

On The Dan Patrick Show, Falcons legend Matt Ryan wasn’t diplomatic when asked what he’d do if he were Cousins. “Player side of me goes right to Kirk, of course, I’d be pissed too right? You know you’re in that situation.” Ryan replied. “You’re in that mindset thinking, What are we doing? We got other spots we could go.” He put into perspective that it’s not typically an unusual reaction from quarterbacks.

Ryan understands both sides of this equation. A former MVP and 14-year Falcon, he knows what it’s like to have a franchise on his back. But he’s flown now, he’s got the front-office thinking. “From the Falcons’ perspective, it was such a deep quarterback draft,” he said. And looking down the road to the next couple of drafts, you might not be in a spot where you are going to be able to take early again. It’s the spot you need to get a hold on. For Cousins, this must sting.

After returning from a season-ending Achilles tendon mishap in Minnesota, the now-36-year-old quarterback was playing superbly. During the first eight weeks of 2023, he was throwing better than 70% with a 103.8 rating and nearly 2,300 yards. That kind of performance was the very reason Atlanta traded for him with a $50 million signing bonus, $50 million in salary guarantees in 2024, and another $50 million vesting in 2025. That deal wasn’t built like a bridge; it was built like a runway.

Michael Penix Jr. heats up Falcons’ QB room

But once Atlanta took Michael Penix Jr. with their pick, all that was irrelevant. It didn’t exactly mean Cousins was trade bait, but it definitely meant he was not untouchable. And his worst fears came true when he was benched by the rookie, after going 7-7. Ryan, ever the polite Pundit, built up Penix. “I think Michael Penix has a lot of ability,” he said. “He played terrific toward the end of the year—you gotta get it done”. The skill is there. But the pressure? That is just starting to bubble.

The real twist is in how quickly things got complicated. Atlanta’s front office move towards Kirk surely made him think he’s their guy now. That doesn’t exactly inspire long-term confidence in a QB recovering from a major injury. Penix, meanwhile, isn’t some 21-year-old rookie project. At 25, with two 4,500-yard college seasons under his belt and the maturity of a six-year college vet, he’s much closer to “ready” than most top picks.

And then there’s the locker room environment. Cousins is reliable. But how do you lead in all senses when the team drafted your replacement before you’ve ever taken a snap? How do you navigate the cameras, the questions, the inevitable “is he done?” talk when you’ve lost the starting spot despite a $50 million paycheck?

It’s all about the business, in Ryan’s opinion. “If you are defending the Falcons, which I am biased because I’ve played there for so long and root for them and all those kinda things, you have to get that position right,” he said. It’s hard to disagree with that logic. For the guys standing on the sidelines and those sitting on the couch, it’s the Ws that matter.