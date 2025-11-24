Raheem Morris’ Clear Message to Locker Room After Kirk Cousins Statement

The Atlanta Falcons finally got a breather as they won 24-10 over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Raheem Morris made sure to acknowledge the locker room with a direct message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Morris didn’t hide his satisfaction. “Very pleased with how the guys played, how they operated,” he said. “Really well-played game by the guys today.”

Raheem Morris’s emphasis on operation and execution felt intentional. The Falcons generated 121 rushing yards on 29 carries, efficiently pairing a steady ground game with a controlled passing plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris credited his coordinators, crediting Zac Robinson for a game plan to keep the offense in comfortable situations and Jeff Ulbrich for a defensive approach that consistently took the opposition out of rhythm.

The Atlanta defense generated five sacks, a forced fumble, and a game-sealing interception by safety Xavier Watts. It was a team win, and Raheem Morris wanted his players to understand that. And there was no escaping the quarterback conversation. The Falcons have been taking on inconsistency, injuries, and a general disjointedness on offense for weeks now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk Cousins provided all three, completing 199 yards with two touchdowns and efficient decision-making that bypassed any unnecessary risks. Afterward, Morris’ message doubled down on the bigger point: execution over hero-ball, structure over scramble.

”Did a nice job of going out and being able to run the football. We wanted to come out early and establish the run. And those things you’ve got to keep pounding at, keep grinding even though there’s some ugly runs there early in the game… That allowed us to open up the play-action passing game,” Raheem Morris said again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And behind that was a clear signal: this team’s identity must come from discipline and stability, not volatility.

The veteran quarterback has never relied on flash, and Sunday, he didn’t need to. His postgame tone matched Morris’ theme: thoughtful, steady, and dependable. He delivered that, answering the franchise’s need for leadership during a stretch since the trade of Matt Ryan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raheem Morris’s take on Kirk Cousins

With Michael Penix Jr. out and headed for reconstructive surgery, the Falcons needed a stabilizer. Cousins became exactly that.

“There’s no question about it,” he said when asked if Cousins was more comfortable under center.

Raheem Morris elaborated: ”That’s what Kirk’s been throughout his whole career. He’s back to what he’s been in the past and what he’s played for the [14] years in the National Football League. We did want to accommodate Kirk and make him look the best, and what made us feel the best about going out there and operating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta offense leaned into play-action and a more rhythmic passing structure. And the deep strike to Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

It symbolized the mentality Morris has been asking for. In the locker room, the head coach made the recognition official. For a team that had spent weeks lost in uncertainty, it was a declaration and clarity the locker room needed.

Cousins didn’t overreach. He didn’t force it. He didn’t press. And when combined with a defense that terrorized the Saints for four quarters, it was all Atlanta needed. As the Falcons try to dig themselves out of their midseason hole, one thing is now clear: Cousins is running the ship for the rest of 2025, and Morris has made sure the locker room knows it.