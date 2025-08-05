Raheem Morris Gets Reality Check From 23YO Falcons’ Athlete After Drake London Puts Him on His Back

Raheem Morris came back to Atlanta last offseason with a goal. Infuse these franchises with energy, toughness, and hands-on leadership. From the first padded practice at Flowery Branch, the old-school coach immersed himself in coverage drills, stood toe‑to‑toe as a defensive back in 1‑on‑1s, and pounded out reps like he was trying out for a cameo on the sideline. Reporters and players discussed his pace, but later the same day, one specific incident had everyone talking: Morris wound up stretched out on his back, thanks to wide receiver Drake London. The play itself turned into the camp’s legendary moment, but what happened in the aftermath created depth beyond a reel.

Raheem Morris was set for the Falcons’ first full-pads practice on Day 4, and in a coverage rep, he attempted to jam Drake London inside at the line. Instead, London shrugged off the contact, utilized his leverage and athleticism, and sent Morris scrambling across the turf. The clip became viral when Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, 23 years old, shared the moment and captioned it: “I don’t know what he was tryna do this ain’t 1992.” His language was light, but jabbing, a reminder that the coach’s enthusiasm for diving into drills could sometimes bite him in the physical world of camp play.

Bijan’s sassy commentary resonated for several reasons. First, invoking 1992 tipped one’s cap to a time when veteran players-turned-coaches sometimes still permitted contact drills. Something no longer taken for granted these days in training camp. Bijan made himself understood: Morris’ effort was appreciated, but this wasn’t his playing years. Second, Bijan and London are officials on offense; their good-natured shots cut with authority among teammates. It wasn’t ridiculing so much as a cultural adjustment: expectations are in place even in high-intensity camps. The underlying message is simple: respect the pads, and know your role.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shown during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Morris has never been one to shy away from involvement. Since returning to Atlanta, he’s complimented both Bijan and London as building blocks of his vision. Calling upon their physical assets, leadership, and versatility, in May, before training camp, Morris informed the press that his offense will “get the ball to Bijan as much as possible” and complimented London’s work ethic in pass and run game roles. He’s attempted to lead by example. By jumping into coverage, challenging younger players, and demonstrating, he still knows the game from the trenches on up.

As the initial padded sessions played out at the July camp, onlookers witnessed the sharp change. London, Bijan, rookies such as James Pearce Jr., and veterans all made each rep feel like live rounds. Physicality ramped up; tackles were sounding out, contact was intense, and Morris’s decision to insert himself had added danger. What transpired became less about a coach being blocked and more a symbol of roles getting blurred and tolerance for taking reps outside of one’s domain.

Drake London’s physicality and development

When the pads went on at practice, Drake London didn’t slow down after all. Instead, he accelerated. On Day 4, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went back to him over and over. London caught a sideline reception, then a 40+ yard deep pass, solidifying his presence in practice work. London’s chemistry with Penix was apparent, with trust, timing, and physicality that translated to paydirt.

It wasn’t just the catches that made London stand out. It was the unglamorous aspect of football. Morris also described him as “just a dog,” saying he’s at the “center of our run game roughly 90% of the time” and frequently is responsible for blocking and positioning that usually goes to someone else. At camp, London has been complimented for doing “dirty work“. Sweeping blocks, plugging lanes, and becoming a matchup headache in both phases. That combination of effort and versatility is a statement. He’s not waiting for catches to make a difference.

With Darnell Mooney out early in camp, London was the obvious WR1. Coverage termed him the “X‑factor,” and Penix glanced his way on big reps. According to analysts, he’s on the cusp of a breakout season, capitalizing on his 2024 numbers, 100 receptions, more than 1,270 yards, and nine touchdowns. The early chemistry and ongoing camp strength suggest the picture of a wideout filling a leadership vacuum in Atlanta’s offense, becoming Penix’s go-to target.

Morris might have gotten pancaked, but in exchange, his players gave a pristine representation of what he wants: Physical, responsible, high-energy. London’s arrival slot perfectly fits into the coach’s template. His desire to command from the field met camp intensity. And London’s toughness demonstrated how cultural guardrails are more than platitudes. Raheem Morris arrived in Flowery Branch eager to bring life to a struggling franchise. He made it his mission to bridge the gaps between coach and player, and in one dramatic instant, that line was crossed. In the meantime, Drake London took camp by storm with intention, physicality, and nascent leadership. For Morris, it was a lesson in restraint. For London, it was affirmation: he’s evolved from promising to irreplaceable in Atlanta’s new era.