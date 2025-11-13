Raheem Morris Sends Clear Message to Michael Penix Jr. After Falcons QB’s Recent Remarks on His Career

The box score shows another loss for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, but the real battle for Michael Penix Jr. began in the locker room. For him, the line between accountability and self-destruction is razor-thin, and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris just stepped in to make sure Penix Jr. stays on the right side of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He is extremely hard on himself…almost to the point of fault at times,” Morris said before sending his message to his QB. “Definitely have to talk to himself about being that hard on himself.”

Morris’ concern was rooted in a dismal stat sheet… but for the coach, the numbers were less important than the mindset behind them. He felt it was crucial to remind his young QB to ease up, especially after Michael Penix Jr.’s remarks post-game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to play better,” Penix said in a press conference after losing to the Colts. “It becomes more frustrating” as the losses add up.

Penix Jr. completed just 12 of 28 passes against the Colts. Atlanta, overall, went 0-for-8 on third-down conversions, leading them to a 3-6 record. Hence, after the loss, Morris felt it was important to pull his quarterback aside and remind him that balance and grace are just as vital to development as accountability. He even expressed that it was the first time Penix got vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

”He is very high character and very accountable, almost to a fault at times, almost to a fault at times,” Morris added.

The 49-year-old coach also mentioned that growth for Penix of how to weather emotional swings will come through learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I know Mike’s going to bounce back,” Morris said confidently. “He always does. He came back the next day, he was good. He’s always been able to reset himself and get on to the next opponent. … That’s what I’ve seen the last couple of days.”

Penix seemed to have regained some composure. Smiling through questions, the second-year quarterback acknowledged that Morris’ message struck home.

“It did help to hear that from him,” Penix said. “You still have to give yourself grace at the end of the day. It was good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Penix Jr.’s Statement on his career amid rising criticism

Penix’s most recent comments provided further depth into his mind-state, which was faith and perspective-based.

“At the end of the day, football isn’t my identity,” said Penix. ”I’m a son of God. That’s what I believe in, and I just walk by faith and not by sight and not by what other people are saying. So, I just continue to go about my day each and every say just like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These words, coming from the player himself, force us to think about the level of pressure this game can bring to a player, not only physically but mentally as well, especially when you are thrust into the game when you were expected to learn and grow under a veteran.

Penix was supposed to learn from Kirk Cousins for at least a year before taking over. But unfortunately, Cousins went out with an injury, forcing Penix to step in.

Star tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Darnell Mooney have committed several costly drops. Yet Penix’s leadership and resolve have been steady. Even as critics online questioned his readiness, he remained unfazed.

“I don’t let that stuff affect me on the field,” he said. “When I’m on the field, all that stuff goes away. … I don’t play for anybody’s expectations. I don’t play for anybody’s pats on the back. I play for God’s glory and God alone.”

For Morris, that attitude is a foundation worth building on, even amid the losses.