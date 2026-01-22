Falcons’ True Plans for Kevin Stefanski’s Future Revealed After Baker Mayfield’s Viral Tweet

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a brand-new era after failing to reach the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. To turn the tide, team owner Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan made the bold decision to part ways with head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. Kevin Stefanski is the 20th head coach in franchise history. Not only that, but he has also been reunited with Bill Callahan.

“And then out of the Falcons building, about their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, from players and key decision makers there,” said NFL insider Jordan Schultz in his Instagram video. “A few things they love: they have a set offensive line, which is huge and similar to what Stefanski had in Cleveland, and with the run scheme and creativity he’ll bring, that should do wonders for a player like Bajon Robinson, who is arguably the very best there is. Stefanski was also all in on keeping Jeff Ulbricht and making him the CEO of the defense.”

Kevin Stefanski, the newly appointed head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has already secured a vital piece of his coaching staff by hiring Bill Callahan as the team’s offensive line coach. Callahan, who turns 70 this summer, has been coaching at the highest levels since 1995. He has held prestigious roles as a head coach in both the NFL and college football and is widely considered one of the best teachers in the game. Stefanski was eager to reunite with Callahan, as the two previously built a dominant offensive line together in Cleveland.

Callahan’s immediate priority will be stabilizing a front line that faces several big questions. This coaching hire is a key component of the broader plan outlined by team owner Arthur Blank and president Matt Ryan. By securing Stefanski and Callahan early, the team has established its identity even before hiring a new General Manager.

This stability is great news for star running back Bijan Robinson, as Stefanski’s creative running schemes combined with Callahan’s expert blocking techniques are expected to help him become the most dangerous playmaker in the league.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons are keeping things consistent by bringing back Jeff Ulbrich as the defensive coordinator. Stefanski has shown total confidence in Ulbrich, essentially giving him the power to run the defense like a CEO. With the leadership roles filled by proven winners, the Falcons are taking a patient approach to finding the right front-office executives to complete the team.

Baker Mayfield confirms bad blood with Stefanski through his tweet

Baker Mayfield has never once felt awkward about expressing his honest opinion online. His recent tweet on social media confirms that the bad blood between him and his former coach, Kevin Stefanski, is far from over.

“Failed is quite the reach, pal. Still waiting on a text call from him (Stefanski), after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.” Mayfield tweeted via his X account.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are in the same division. This means Stefanski and Mayfield are guaranteed to face each other twice a year, and the quarterback made it clear he is ready for the challenge.

The history between the two is a mix of high peaks and messy lows. In 2020, Stefanski’s first year as head coach, he and Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years. However, the relationship soured in 2021 as Mayfield struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. The breaking point came when Mayfield learned the Browns were secretly meeting with Deshaun Watson to replace him, leading to a public trade request and a messy exit from the team.

This personal grudge adds a whole new level of drama to the 2026 NFL season. The NFC South is already one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and the upcoming matchups between the Buccaneers and Falcons are now “must-watch” games. For NFL fans, these games won’t just be about divisional rankings; they’ll be about a quarterback looking for revenge against the coach who let him go.