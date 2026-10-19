Veteran QB Andy Dalton Ditches Eagles to Join Falcons Amid Concerns Over Michael Penix’s Status

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is bouncing around the league for the past few years, and it’s safe to say that his Philadelphia Eagles‘ stint in the 2026 season didn’t turn out well as well. After the Eagles acquired him via trade earlier this offseason, the team parted ways with Dalton this month. And now, the 38-year-old signal-caller has found a new home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are signing Dalton to their roster as their emergency quarterback. At the same time, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Atlanta is releasing backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who started the first two games of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what’s worth noting is Dalton’s decision to sign with the Falcons. Per NBC Sports, the Eagles asked Dalton to return after initially parting ways with him. However, Dalton “politely declined,” and instead signed with the Falcons

A sixteen-year veteran, Dalton spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals as their starting quarterback. Across his career as a starter, he has won 84 games, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 39,793 passing yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, he’ll join a crowded quarterback room, as Atlanta is struggling to find stability under center due to injuries. Head coach Kevin Stefanski started the season with four quarterbacks on the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Cooper Rush, and rookie Jack Strand.

However, after Tua and Penix Jr. went down with an oblique and ACL injury, respectively, Atlanta was forced to start with Rush. Rush, however, struggled to perform and was benched for Strand after seven quarters. The Falcons went 2-0 with Rush starting in the first two weeks before Penix returned in Week 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first start, Penix completed 18-of-25 for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, leading the Falcons to a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers. A week later, he went 15-of-20 for 223 yards and one touchdown and secured a 45-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

While he started against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, completing 19-of-32 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown, he was forced out of the game due to a rib injury. In his absence, Tua stepped in and threw an interception as the Falcons lost 30-23 in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just felt like I needed to be out there,” said Penix after the game, as he was forced to sit out in overtime. “How I grew up, how I was raised, it was always, man, fight through it, fight through it. I was trying my best, but I knew I wasn’t where I needed to be for us to go win a football game in that moment…Knowing me, I am going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career. I am going to do everything I can in the training room to make sure I get back to where I want to be.”

However, the rib injury didn’t bother the team much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penix returned to practice ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears and was cleared to start. He finished the matchup completing 19-of-33 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and took five sacks. However, Atlanta lost 31-23 to the Bears.

But during the game, Penix raised concerns as he visited the injury tent during the game. When asked about the reason, the quarterback refused to reveal why he visited the tent, stating:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did go into the injury tent. I’m not going to say what that was about. Just say I am good.”

Since then, there have been concerns about Penix’s health as the Falcons look forward to their Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Evidently, the team has brought in Andy Dalton, as the quarterback room remains a major concern due to multiple injuries.