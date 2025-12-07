What is Dylan Drummond’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About Falcons WR

Essentials Inside The Story Dylan Drummond had a rough start to his NFL Career

Dylan Drummond's contract details

How was Dylan Drummond back in college?

Dylan Drummond’s rise to stardom in the NFL has been a rocky road. Despite being undrafted at the end of the 2023 draft, the Eastern Michigan University graduate never gave up. In the past three seasons, he has been part of three different teams.

Having bounced around a bit, spending time on the practice squads for the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants, that’s the league’s way of keeping talented guys close by while they wait for their chance.

Fast forward to his time with the Atlanta Falcons, and all that hard work has paid off. He started the 2024 season on the practice squad, but he kept impressing the coaches. Recently, the Falcons officially moved him up to the active 53-man roster.

This move was made because they needed reliable help at wide receiver after their starting wide receiver, Drake London suffered a knee injury in Week 11. And it was Drummond who got the opportunity to fill that void.

Now, let’s take a look at how the Falcons’ Wide Receiver #2 is fairing, financially.

Dylan Drummond’s contract breakdown

Dylan Drummond has signed a 1-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. While his net worth is not made public yet, let’s see how his current contract’s like.

The contract value is worth $840,000. Which means, he will be paid an average annual salary for the year 2025 of $840,000. With a cap hit of $280,002.

What is Dylan Drummond’s salary?

As mentioned earlier, currently Drummond earns an average annual salary of $840000. But when the Lions signed him, he was offered a salary of $750000, and he also did not receive any signing bonus. Let’s dive a little deeper to see how much he’s earned so far.

Dylan Drummond’s career earnings

As per sources, Dylan Drummond’s total career earnings from the years 2023-2025 are said to be somewhere around $1,111,657. His earnings came from his time at the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons.

Year Teams Cash Received (Actual/Projected) 2023 Lions & Giants $257,667 2024 Falcons $269,167 2025 Falcons $584,823 Total 1,111,657

*** It is to be noted that the 2025 salary of $840,000, which is the minimum wage for a rookie player, will only be paid to the player, considering the weeks he is present on the active squad.

A look at Dylan Drummond’s college and professional career

Dylan Drummond was a standout college football player at Eastern Michigan University. He spent five seasons there, from 2018 to 2022, playing in a total of 48 games.

His best years were 2019, which earned him a spot on the Third-team All-MAC list, and 2021, when he caught the most receiving touchdowns on the team (six). By the time he left Eastern Michigan, he had put up some great career stats. He has 183 career passes for a total of 2,208 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

When the 2023 NFL Draft came around, Dylan wasn’t picked, but he immediately got a chance with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. It was a bit of a bumpy start. The Lions initially waived him, but they quickly brought him back to the practice squad. He officially got to play in his very first NFL regular-season game during Week 5 of 2023.

Later that year, in November, he moved on and joined the New York Giants’ practice squad.

His biggest break came in 2024 when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was yet again waived and then re-signed to the practice squad. But on November 28, 2025, the Falcons finally promoted him to their active roster.

He’s officially a regular member of the team. Do you see Drummond as a future star for the Falcons? Share your thoughts in the comments below.