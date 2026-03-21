Fanatics Flag Football Classic: Rules, Positions, Teams, Players, Schedule, Playbook, and More

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is set to be a massive celebration of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. Created by Fanatics Studios, a powerhouse partnership between Fanatics, OBB Media, Tom Brady, and FOX Sports, this groundbreaking event is officially moving to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. While the location has changed, the date remains the same: mark your calendars for Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The excitement around this event is reaching a fever pitch because it marks Tom Brady’s first official return to the field since he retired from the NFL in 2023. This time, however, he won’t be in pads and a helmet. Instead, he will be leading the charge in a fast-paced, high-energy flag football tournament that showcases the sport’s incredible skill and speed.

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In this guide, we will explore everything you need to know about the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, from its superstar roster to its impact on the future of the sport.

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What is the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is a major celebrity tournament designed to showcase the excitement of flag football, particularly with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon. It is organized by Fanatics Studios along with OBB Media and FOX Sports.

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The first event is happening on March 21, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It was actually supposed to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but they recently decided to move it to LA instead.

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Fanatics Flag Football Classic rules explained

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is basically high-speed 5-on-5 football. Each game is divided into two 15-minute halves, and to keep things moving fast, the clock seldom stops. It only pauses for breaks or penalties during the final two minutes of each half. This keeps the game fluid but makes those last few moments incredibly intense when every second starts to matter.

The scoring is set up to keep the pressure high. Each team starts at its own 5-yard line and has four tries to reach the middle of the field. If they make it, they get another four tries to reach the end zone. The catch is that there are no second chances; if a team fails to move the chains or score, they lose the ball immediately. This makes every single possession feel huge, as one mistake can completely flip the momentum to the other team.

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As for the tournament itself, it’s a simple but competitive setup with three teams of eight players each. They’ll all play each other in a round-robin style to see who ranks where. Once those initial games are finished, the top two teams will face off in a final championship game to crown the winner.

To make things even more interesting, these teams are getting professional-level coaching. NFL legends Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan are all stepping in to lead the squads. Having those big names on the sidelines ensures the strategy and the energy stay at an elite level throughout the whole event.

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What are the positions in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is basically a high-energy, five-on-five version of football where speed is everything. On offense, you’ve got a quarterback, a center to snap the ball, and a crew of wide receivers and running backs. The twist here is that nobody is allowed to block, which means every single person on the field is eligible to catch a pass. It keeps the game moving fast and forces the offense to rely on quick moves rather than brute strength.

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Defensively, it’s all about coverage and quick reflexes. Linebackers and defensive backs guard the field to prevent big plays, but the most exciting role is the “rusher.” This player starts seven yards behind the line and sprints full speed at the quarterback to disrupt the play. Since there’s no tackling allowed, the defense “stops” the runner by simply snatching a plastic flag off their belt. It’s clean, fast-paced, and all about agility.

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Which teams are playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic features a three-team lineup that brings together NFL legends, current superstars, and international champions. The competition is anchored by two NFL-led squads: Founders FFC and Wildcats FFC. Founders FFC is captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton, while Wildcats FFC is led by captains Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, with Kyle Shanahan serving as head coach.

Joining the two NFL-centric teams is the U.S. Men’s National Flag Football Team, the reigning IFAF World Champions. Captained by Aamir Brown and Darrell “Housh” Doucette and coached by Jorge Cascudo, this squad represents the pinnacle of the sport’s international circuit.

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Which top players are taking part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

Get ready for a massive celebrity showdown in Los Angeles! On March 21, 2026, BMO Stadium will play host to the very first Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The lineup features some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, including Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts. They will be joined by legendary playmakers like Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, and Odell Beckham Jr., ensuring the field is packed with talent. Other top-tier athletes scheduled to appear include Davante Adams, Alvin Kamara, and DeVonta Smith.

It isn’t just an offensive showcase, though; defensive stars Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey are also set to take the field. To add even more excitement, the event will feature college standout Ashton Jeanty and popular internet personality IShowSpeed.

Fanatics Flag Football Classic schedule

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is set for this Saturday, March 21, 2026. While it was originally supposed to be in Saudi Arabia, it has been moved to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This is the same stadium where flag football will be played during the 2028 Olympics.

The event starts with a player draft this Wednesday, March 18, where the team captains will pick their rosters. On game day this Saturday, the stadium doors open at 1:00 PM PT, and the live tournament begins. It features three teams playing each other in a round-robin style, ending with a championship game between the top two teams.

What is the playbook for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is a fast-paced tournament that uses a 5-on-5 format. In this style of football, the field is smaller than a regular NFL field, measuring 50 yards long and 25 yards wide.

Because there is no heavy blocking or tackling allowed, every player on the offense, including the center who snaps the ball, is allowed to catch passes. This makes the game move very quickly, focusing on speed and smart route-running rather than physical strength.

On the defensive side, players like Jalen Ramsey and Myles Garrett focus on “tackling” by pulling a flag from the ball carrier’s belt. A unique part of the playbook is the “Rusher” role. This player starts seven yards behind the line of scrimmage and sprints toward the quarterback as soon as the ball is snapped to try to force a quick mistake.

How to watch the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

Fans in the United States can watch the full four-and-a-half-hour broadcast live on FOX and FS1 starting at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT). For those who prefer streaming, the entire tournament will be available for free on Tubi. International viewers haven’t been left out either; the event will be distributed globally via the official Fanatics YouTube channel.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is more than just a star-studded exhibition; it’s a high-octane preview of the sport’s bright future. By uniting NFL icons like Tom Brady with world-class champions and viral entertainers, this event marks a historic milestone as flag football heads toward the 2028 Olympics.

With legendary coaches, elite rosters, and a fast-paced 5-on-5 format, BMO Stadium is set to deliver an unforgettable spectacle of speed and skill.