Farewell Pours In From ESPN’s Adam Schefter as Veteran Journalist of 50 Years Announces Retirement

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:05 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After spending over 50 years as a cornerstone of sports journalism, Newsday’s Neil Best has announced his retirement. A fixture in the industry since joining the paper, Best shared that his tenure, both in print and across social media, will officially conclude this Wednesday at midnight.

“I am retiring from @NewsdaySports, daily journalism and ‘X’ at midnight on Wednesday,” Best posted on X. “Thanks for reading! (It’s all good! 100% my decision! Sorry about all the exclamation points!)”

Best, a lifelong Newsday reporter since 1972, framed his departure as a personal choice and a passing of the torch. 

