5 NFL Teams That Should Trade for Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Ft. Steelers, Browns

Back in 2022, Terry McLaurin had already made his stance pretty clear. He skipped OTAs, pushed for a contract extension, and forced Washington to recognize his value. And they eventually did, handing him a three-year, $68.4 million deal. But here we are again. Different offseason, same frustration. McLaurin, now 29 and still the Commanders‘ most consistent offensive weapon, is once again skipping workouts.

According to Jordan Schultz, talks on a new deal have been “minimal.” Sound familiar? It’s déjà vu, only this time, the clock’s really ticking. McLaurin is entering the final year of that extension and is coming off a career-best 13-touchdown season. Washington still sees him as a core piece next to Jayden Daniels, but the silence from both sides speaks volumes.

Here’s the kicker, though: if the Commanders move him now, they save nearly $20 million in cap space. It’s not about them wanting to trade McLaurin—it’s about what happens if he wants out and they lose leverage. Let’s be honest: if you’re a team with WR needs and playoff dreams, you’re calling Washington.

Cleveland Browns

Let’s start here. The Browns have a surplus of QBs (including Shedeur Sanders) now, and sure, Jerry Jeudy helps, but that won’t be enough. They skipped the wide receiver buffet during the draft, and that’s showing already. Enter McLaurin, a route technician who’d bring the exact consistency and explosiveness that whoever ends up being QB1 needs to thrive. With 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and 13 scores last year, he’d instantly be the top target in Cleveland’s offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is finally in. George Pickens is out. That leaves DK Metcalf… and then a steep drop. The Steelers didn’t bring in a Hall of Famer just to watch him lob checkdowns to tight ends. McLaurin brings elite route running, deep threat speed, and the kind of playoff poise Rodgers demands. Sure, Washington sees him as a key piece, but if Pittsburgh makes the right offer? Hard to say no!

New York Jets

With Davante Adams following his pal out the door, the Jets’ WR room gets thin real fast behind Garrett Wilson. And if McLaurin’s really available, Joe Douglas should be speed-dialing the Commanders. You want to give Justin Fields a real shot in Year 1? Add another top-tier wideout.

Seattle Seahawks

DK’s gone. Lockett’s gone. Sam Darnold is QB1, and Seattle needs more than Cooper Kupp (repeat grade-3 Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain injury in 2024) and Valdes-Scantling (411 yds, 4 TDs in 2024) to stay competitive. They have $31M in cap space, and McLaurin is sitting right there—still elite, still under contract.

New England Patriots

Even after signing Stefon Diggs, who’s coming off an ACL injury and hitting the twilight years, the Patriots need more for Drake Maye. McLaurin would be a day-one WR1. Simple as that. With a young quarterback trying to adjust to the speed of the NFL, surrounding him with veterans who get open should be the baseline strategy.

Whether Washington actually shops McLaurin or not remains to be seen. But as long as he’s frustrated and unsigned, the league should be circling. Because teams don’t just stumble across a five-time 1,000-yard receiver in his prime.

But what’s the ‘right’ price tag for Terry McLaurin in the current market?

It’s 2025, and Terry McLaurin’s back at the negotiating table, staring down a base salary of $15.5 million, while newly joined teammate Deebo Samuel pockets more annually. If you’re McLaurin, wouldn’t you feel a certain type of way?

Here’s the thing—he’s not just showing up with stats. He’s showing up with receipts. Five straight 1,000-yard seasons. A career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024. Oh, and finally, a ‘real’ quarterback in Jayden Daniels. That pairing? Electric. But while Daniels looks set for the long haul, McLaurin’s deal is winding down.

So, what’s fair market value for someone who’s been this reliable, this long, with this little help until now? No, he’s not getting Ja’Marr Chase money—$161 million over four years is reserved for unicorns. But DK Metcalf’s deal? That’s the sweet spot. A 4-year, $132 million extension with the Steelers, averaging $32.9 million annually.

Sure, Metcalf is two years younger, but Terry McLaurin outgained him last season. Age is a factor, yes. But production? It’s neck and neck. A three-year, $94.5 million extension would land McLaurin at $31.5 million annually—just behind Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

And here’s the kicker: this may be his last shot at a massive payday. He’s 29. He’s healthy. He just balled out. The window’s now. After years of dragging average QB play to relevance, McLaurin’s earned more than respect—he’s earned a number that starts with three.