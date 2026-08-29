Former Cowboys Player Wins Over NFL Fans During CBS Preseason Broadcast Amid Tony Romo’s Absence

With Tony Romo on leave until further notice following his suspected OWI arrest in Milwaukee, Former Cowboys player Ross Tucker got a bigger opportunity in CBS’ NFL booth, and so far, he is making it count.

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“Have really enjoyed @RossTuckerNFL on this CBS call for Bengals-Eagles,” wrote ESPN analyst Ben Baby, who covers the Cincinnati Bengals. “Has done a great job of laying out the stakes in what feels like a meaningless preseason game.”

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In early August, CBS announced Tucker would join Ian Eagle as its No. 2 NFL broadcast team after J.J. Watt moved into Romo’s top booth. Tucker had previously been on CBS’ No. 6 team, but he had been calling college and NFL games for the network since 2018, making the promotion a natural next step.

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As the Bengals beat the Eagles 30-13, Tucker stood out in the booth by catching the small details.

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Eagles safety Andre’ Sam appeared to injure his leg while tackling Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock. As he was carted off, the crowd gave him a standing ovation, and Sam responded with a thumbs-up.

“You can see he’s emotional,” Tucker said on live air. “You hate seeing that for anybody. He was having a terrific game.”

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Tucker joined CBS in 2018 as a college football analyst before earning a promotion to the network’s No. 2 NFL booth this year. Before the Bengals-Eagles game, he marked the moment by sharing a view from the booth at Lincoln Financial Field on X.

“Man, thanks so much, Ben. That means a lot coming from you!” Tucker replied under Baby’s post.

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As Tucker soaks in this feeling of wrapping up the broadcast, good grades came from the fans.

“You crushed it! Really enjoyed the broadcast,” wrote a fan. “Agreed. Seems to be knowledgeable of both teams’ roster situations. Great job by Ross,” another comment read. “Listening to Ross Tucker has been the best part of this game,” came another good review.

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“Ross Tucker is showing tonight that he was the right choice for the No. 2 NFL on CBS booth with Ian Eagle this season, with J.J. Watt moving up to the No. 1 booth with Jim Nantz to replace Tony Romo. Ross Tucker loves football and has some John Madden-level energy to him,” a fan wrote.

Romo, the network’s No. 1 NFL analyst since 2017, was arrested in Milwaukee on July 23 on suspicion of OWI. Court records later listed three citations: first-offense OWI, unsafe passing on the right, and possessing open intoxicants in the vehicle.

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“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved,” a spokesperson said on Aug. 27, per TMZ.

“We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close, and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

Romo’s next court date is set for Sept. 21, giving the case its first clear checkpoint since his July arrest. CBS has not tied any decision on his return to that hearing, and the network says it is still assessing his status.

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Romo’s return timeline remains unclear, though his camp has suggested he plans to return to the booth.