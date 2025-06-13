FOX Analyst Puts 49ers’ Brock Purdy on Notice With Bold Claim on NFL MVP 2025 Odds

Trent Williams has seen just about everything in this league. But when Brock Purdy inked his $265 million extension earlier this offseason, the 14-year veteran left tackle couldn’t hide his pride. “It’s just super, super fulfilling to watch a guy like Brock,” Williams said. “You talk about a Cinderella story, I think this is the epitome of that.” He’s not wrong. From last pick in 2022 to leading the Niners to multiple NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance, Purdy’s meteoric rise is the stuff of Netflix scripts. And with Williams back healthy, protecting his blindside, the 49ers are banking on another deep run in 2025.

There’s no question about who Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch believe in. “He is the guy for this franchise,” Williams added. But all the goodwill and headlines mean little when MVP chatter starts surfacing. And that’s where Chris Broussard enters the picture. On First Things First, Broussard pegged Purdy as the third-most likely MVP candidate in 2025: “He wants to live up to his money. He’s a good, outstanding guy,” but not without a caveat.

“He’s got the easiest schedule in the league. And he’s got his horses back,” Broussard said, citing a soft slate and familiar faces like Kittle and McCaffrey still around. The challenge? Elevating a receiving corps that’s now thinner, with Deebo Samuel gone and Brandon Aiyuk still rehabbing. Purdy’s MVP bid isn’t just about stats—it’s about proving he’s more than a system QB in a loaded offense.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, San Francisco owns the league’s easiest schedule by a comfortable margin. How easy, you ask? After a week 14 bye, they face the Titans, Colts, Bears, and Seahawks, all of whom finished 2024 with losing records. And as Warren Sharp himself noted, his schedule strength rankings are mostly accurate. Take the 2024 season, for example, only 2 of the 10 teams with the toughest schedules made the playoffs (Lions, Rams). Meanwhile, 6 of the 10 with the easiest schedules did, 7 of which had winning records.

So, basically, that stretch could be Purdy’s launchpad… or litmus test. Not to say Purdy should thrive. If he shines, the narrative writes itself: Mr. Irrelevant to MVP. But if he falters, all eyes will question whether that $265M was a bet placed too soon. Either way, the road is there. And it’s as smooth as it gets. However, it’s not without the challengers as Chris Broussard listed his top 2 dark horses to clinch the MVP award next season.

Brock Purdy’s 2025 season will not be without its challenges

Fresh off a monster contract, Brock Purdy didn’t talk like a guy content with cashing checks. He went the other way, straight into self-scout mode. “It’s going back to the fundamentals,” Purdy said in May. He admitted last year got away from him. The timing, the footwork, the precision, all a bit off. So he did what obsessive quarterbacks do: popped in the rookie tape with Kyle Shanahan, Kubiak, and Mick Lombardi and studied where things used to be automatic. “I wasn’t on top of it like I could have been,” he admitted. Now? He’s asking for the system to be simplified. Not more bells. More basics.

But here’s the rub: MVP conversations don’t run on humility. FOX’s Chris Broussard listed Purdy at No. 3 in his MVP watch—not because of style points, but because the setup favors him. “Easiest schdule!” That’s why Broussard isn’t handing him anything just yet.

Why? Because Baker Mayfield is lurking. “They [Bucs] should win that division,” Broussard said, while adding, “He’s coming off of a best year. [They’ve added] Receiver from Ohio State, Egbuka. They obviously had Mike Evans and Godwin, so, I am looking for big things from Baker.” And with good reason. Mayfield just threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and completed 71.4% of his passes. If Baker can replicate or outdo his 2024 numbers, the MVP conversation could tilt south.

And then there’s Broussard’s surprise No. 1: Caleb Williams. “Here’s the thing: he showed enough flashes. Like, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play well. 4 games over 300. Last 7 games, 11 TDs and only 1 pick. This was a competition. Minnesota twice. Detroit twice. San Francisco, Seattle, and Green Bay,” Broussard brought the receipts.

That run, as a rookie in a broken offense, is commendable. So, that’s why he’s Chris’ darkest horse for the MVP. If the No. 1 pick can stay efficient and lead Chicago to relevance, Purdy’s fairytale might have to share the stage. Or most likely, pave the way for a Cinderella Sophomore story.