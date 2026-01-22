FOX’s Charissa Thompson Bids Goodbye to Broadcasting Season as Melanie Collins, Taylor Rooks & More React

Is Charissa Thompson really leaving FOX Sports? While her recent social media posts felt like a final goodbye, it appears she was simply closing the book on the 2025 season. After a series of emotional sign-offs during the final weeks of broadcasts, Charissa clarified that she’s merely heading into the off-season. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as she promises to see everyone back on screen next year.

“Another year with the most incredible teammates, friends & family! @nflonfox & @nflonprime thank you for letting me live out my dream each and every week! I love these jobs, these people and this sport! I’m the luckiest gal in the world to do these jobs with such amazing humans. Thank you to everyone that works behind and in front of the camera… love you all! Our shows are over for the year but plenty of football left to play!! Can’t wait for this weekends games! See you next year @nflonfox & @nflonprime , run it back!!!! 🏈 Thank you to the best teammates …” She informed her fans via her Instagram account.

Her recent social media activity has sparked concern among fans, with many fearing a permanent departure. The tone of her latest “goodbye” message felt uncharacteristically final compared to her usual seasonal wrap-ups. However, it is unlikely she would walk away now. This is the career she once joked she’d keep “until the end of her life”—a journey that began when she was just 22, working in the FOX HR department. Since then, she has evolved into one of the most prominent faces in sports media, moving to ESPN before returning to FOX for high-profile roles, most notably as the host of FOX NFL Kickoff.

While rumors of her exit as a free agent circulated following the expiration of her 2025 contract, her future at the network is secure. Despite the cryptic posts, numerous reports have confirmed that both she and Erin Andrews have signed multi-year extensions with Fox Sports, ensuring they remain staples of the NFL coverage for the 2025 season and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charissa Thompson (@charissajthompson)

“No, I am not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX,” explained Thompson in April. “I don’t know where this took on a life, whereas I was hosting my family here at the ranch this past weekend, four of my family members asked, ‘Well the place looks nice, but how are you going to afford it now that you don’t have a job?’” is what she actually said last year when asked if she is considering leaving the network.

For many fans, even a temporary change like this might feel like the end of an era. Thompson has been a constant Sunday morning presence, and not seeing her until the next season begins is something unsettling for the fans. However, this move is part of a larger wave of change, allowing new faces to come in for the network’s NFL coverage. With the recent retirement of 82-year-old Jimmy Johnson, the long-standing lineup of the No. 1-rated pregame show is shifting.

While Thompson remains the face of Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football pregame coverage, her tenure with FOX has officially concluded for the season. In response, fans and colleagues alike have flooded her social media with heartfelt tributes and well-wishes.

Friends and Peers Moved by Tomson’s Emotional Farewell

Charissa Thompson’s journey started to take off between 2007 and 2010 when she worked for the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Net. During those years, she was a sideline reporter for college football and basketball, where her friendly personality and talent on camera quickly made her a fan favorite.

In 2011, Charissa hit a major career milestone when she moved to ESPN to co-host the show Numbers Never Lie. This role was perfect for her because it showed she could handle tough sports statistics while still making the information feel personal and interesting. By 2013, she returned to Fox Sports to help start Fox Sports Live. Since then, she has proven she can handle almost any topic, moving easily between NFL football coverage and entertainment news.

What makes Charissa special is how much people enjoy working with her. Her coworkers and friends are sure to let her know before she leaves in her goodbye post comment section. One comment read,

“Another incredible season that flew by! It’s an honor to work with you! Love you.” Other peers added comments like, “Love working with you, Charissa! So grateful,” Taylor Rooks wrote, “My inspo and my sister!!!!!! Best in the biz I love you.” These messages show that she is just as respected behind the scenes as she is on television.

Imago comments via Instagram @charissajthompson

Her fans feel a close connection to her as well, often following her personal projects like her podcast. One person commented, “It feels like just yesterday that you were talking about the season starting again on Calm Down 😳 How did it go by so fast 🥹.” Others sent simple notes of praise, saying, “You are the best! Congratulations on your amazing season,” Melanie Collins wrote, “Congrats on another amazing season, CT!!”

Ultimately, Charissa Thompson has grown from a local reporter into a national star because she is relatable and warm. Whether she is analyzing a game or sharing a story about an athlete’s life, she brings a human touch to sports journalism.

She has carved out a special place in the industry and in the hearts of the people who watch her every week. While her season has come to an end, Thompson made it clear she’ll be back next year, continuing the roles fans have come to love.