FOX’s Erin Andrews Reveals ‘Stupid’ Decision She Was Forced to Make During Bad Date

Essentials Inside The Story Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson keep things real on their podcast

Andrews revealed one unexpectedly awkward dating story

They rally behind Dak Prescott during a personal storm

Conversations around love and relationships have taken over online spaces lately, and FOX star hosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have joined in with their own perspective. On their “Calm Down” podcast, the two often talk through real situations, including the challenges of long-distance relationships, while encouraging listeners to stay open to love even when it isn’t convenient. Their advice usually comes from a place of experience, and Andrews, on Wednesday, shared a moment that reflected just that. She opened up about a time when she found herself unsure of what to do in her own relationship.

While Charissa admitted that she was usually good at keeping a conversation moving, often asking endless questions so there was never an awkward silence, Erin made the situation funny by sharing a hilarious moment from her previous dating phase.

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“I left in the middle of it,” Erin confessed. “I told him I had to go home to get something, and I never showed back up.”

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As per Erin, the man with whom she was on a date had planned a full evening, including a post-dinner hangout, but due to boredom, Erin was forced to make an excuse to leave the restaurant and never return. She doesn’t even remember what lie she told because there wasn’t a real reason to leave other than being bored.

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“I don’t even know if I texted him back,” she added. “I ended up going out with my girlfriends instead. It was so stupid.”

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Erin explained that she isn’t a great actress and couldn’t hide how uninterested she was. While she didn’t reveal who the mystery man was, the “ghosting” incident happened well before she met her husband.

Today, Erin is happily married to former NHL star Jarret Stoll. The couple began dating in 2012 and officially married in 2017. Her experience provides a relatable perspective on moving from the dating world to a successful marriage.

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Besides this, Erin and Charissa also spoke up on the dates, relationships, and breakups, like always. However, they even commented on Dak Prescott’s personal struggle with his former partner, showcasing their support for the NFL player.

Erin Andrews supports Dak Prescott

While the NFL world is often filled with lighthearted jokes on podcasts, some players are facing serious personal challenges, ranging from financial struggles to broken relationships. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently making headlines after his wedding to Sarah Jane Ramos was abruptly canceled during their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

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According to Page Six, Ramos ended the engagement after accusing the 32-year-old athlete of ongoing infidelity issues, claiming he had a history of messaging other women throughout their relationship. Despite these serious allegations, several prominent figures in sports media have stepped up to defend Prescott.

On their Calm Down podcast, Fox Sports reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson spoke warmly about Prescott, emphasizing his kindness and history of charitable work. Andrews noted that she has seen him handle immense pressure since his rookie season and described him as a lovely person who even makes large anonymous donations to children’s hospitals.

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“I’ve been covering (him) since he took over that job his rookie season, I’ve seen him go through hell and back,” Andrews said. “He’s a guy I get very defensive about because he’s so lovely.

“Dak is the kind of guy [where you] know everything he stands for off the field. … I did a charity event with St. Jude, and there was an anonymous donation on Instagram, but you can see who did it.”

Thompson echoed this sentiment, calling him a class act who has persevered through the loss of his mother and brother while remaining a dedicated champion for mental health and cancer prevention.

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Thompson added: “He is a fantastic person on and off the field, he’s a class act. He has been through hell and back in his personal life. He’s lost his brother, he’s lost his mom. He is a constant champion of people in the mental health space in everything from cancer prevention to early detection. To answer your question… I have no idea [why people hate him].”

However, the situation remains tense, as some reports suggest that Prescott’s teammates are unhappy with the recent news. As of now, Prescott has not made a public statement regarding the breakup or the accusations. But Andrews and Thompson are clearly in support of him.