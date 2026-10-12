Frustration Erupts Against NBC Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth for Multiple Mistakes in Ravens vs Falcons

It has been only five weeks into the 2026 season, and NBC’s Cris Collinsworth has been having a tough time. During the Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game, he seemed to be in a spot, figuring out the names of some players.

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“Cris Collinsworth has a full breakdown of both rosters in front of him every player but yet he keeps calling the Falcons DLine ‘no name guys,’” wrote former Pittsburgh Steelers player Breiden Fehoko. “Stop disrespecting man.”

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He said that the unit has “non-name guys up front…..[They’re] making plays and sacks in the background, and they’re keeping the Atlanta Falcons in it.”

It is true, Atlanta’s defensive line does not have any starry players. However, it is holding up strong with players like Cameron Thomas, Samson Ebukam, and recent additions like Za’Darius Smith and Gervon Dexter. With their help, the Atlanta defense has generated more pressure than any other team in the NFL despite blitzing at a very low rate.

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Through the first three weeks of the season, Dexter, who was only added this offseason, had 15 quarterback pressures, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The fact that Collinsworth did not give enough credit to the defense is what rubbed the fans the wrong way. More so when Atlanta’s defense stole the show with the game’s first touchdown.

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During Baltimore’s second possession, Falcons safety Sydney Brown forced a fumble with a Peanut Punch on tight end Mark Andrews. Jessie Bates III scooped up the loose ball and ran it 36 yards for a touchdown, putting Atlanta ahead of the Ravens early in the game.

In March, NBC confirmed that Collinsworth will hold the seat with Sunday Night Football for some more time. He has secured a contract extension that keeps him in place through the 2029-30 season. But even after being able to save his job, unlike Tony Dungy, he failed to impress the fans.

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Fans wasted no time in calling him out, also pointing out other instances where Collinsworth messed up.

“Cris Collinsworth really needs to stop calling this defense “nameless and faceless”. Do your effing homework you has been!” a fan wrote.

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“Cris Collinsworth saying Madubuike got neck surgery. Has that been previously confirmed?”

“If Cris Collinsworth call my defensive line “no names” one more time istg,” shared a fan.

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“Are the Falcons “hanging in there” or is that the Ravens? Get Cris Collinsworth off my mf tv,” a fan expressed frustration.

“No name guys up front”. Wow, Collinsworth, wow.”

“I’m already tired of Collinsworth calling our player “No Name” players,” a podcast host wrote. “You ass— it’s a young defense.. they’re still making a name for themselves. Nobody gives a s— if they’re household names.. THEY CAN PLAY.”

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Perhaps Cris Collinsworth should brush up on Atlanta’s new defensive line, which is clearly producing results.