Frustration Spills Over With NFL Network Broadcast as Jaguars-Eagles Game Is Marred by Repeated Mistakes

Chaotic! That’s how London’s first NFL game of the 2026 regular season, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, can be described. It began with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown being overturned, four penalties being called, two players being ejected, and, most importantly, NFL Network struggling to show viewers the full altercation that led to the ejections.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Evidently, criticism of the broadcast was widespread, as NFL podcaster Tony Farmer took a dig at NFL Network for its poor coverage on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This NFL network broadcast is a dumpster fire,” Farmer wrote on X. “A half second before the commercial we hear the ref say ‘holding,’ then they cut to break – no idea who it was on etc. Earlier in the game, they started announcing a penalty before the yellow penalty notification or any announcer said anything. What an absolute mess.”

Farmer’s criticism toward the NFL Network gained traction before the Jaguars defeated the Eagles 19-17 in London. NFL Network came under scrutiny after a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown was overturned and the refs ultimately ejected two players before either offense had run a conventional play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguars’ rookie Josh Cameron initially appeared to give Jacksonville an immediate lead with his 90-yard return. However, the touchdown was ultimately nullified by offsetting penalties. Philadelphia was called for illegal formation, while the Jaguars were flagged for offensive holding.

At the same time, the play featured confrontation between the Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. that escalated after the return. Reuters reported that Trotter shoved Thomas to the ground during the altercation. Thomas, meanwhile, appeared to attempt to kick Trotter while on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The altercation prompted officials to eject both players for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalties offset in the recorded sequence, but the ejections stood, forcing Jacksonville and Philadelphia to repeat the kickoff.

However, NFL Network faced criticism in the aftermath of the altercation. Per reports, the network initially struggled to find a replay that clearly explained why both players had been ejected. The first replays showed physical contact but did not provide a clear view of the conduct that prompted the refs’ decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish we had more of what happened between Trotter and Thomas,” analyst and former Eagles center Jason Kelce said during the live broadcast.

Meanwhile, fans also took a dig at the network, as one fan wrote, “Also the mix is n–s crowd noise [louder] than the broadcast,” while another added, “Also these refs are trash.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, fans also criticized the timing of the NFL games in Europe, as one fan wrote, “If they need to play in Europe, can’t they just slot it during the early kickoffs? These players can’t enjoy playing body clock early morning games. There is one improvement though: no Rich Eisen,” while another fan wrote, “Will this dumpster fire push into the early kickoff window?”

While NFL Network certainly revisited the incident later in the first quarter, the available angle remained inconclusive. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the broadcast showed a wider view that appeared to capture the players confronting each other and Thomas apparently kicking Trotter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But till then, the delayed explanation left viewers struggling to understand why both players had been ejected within the first minute of the matchup. But that wasn’t the only issue during the Eagles-Jaguars matchup.

In fact, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faced a disruption, as the stadium’s sound system went silent for more than three minutes in the first quarter. Evidently, fans started booing.

That said, while the Jaguars certainly recorded the fourth win of the season, the matchup turned out to be chaotic on Sunday for multiple reasons. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether the league will take any action against Trotter and Thomas.