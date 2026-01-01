After $3,000,000 Decision, Russell Wilson Receives an Emotional Message On Father’s Final Few Days

Essentials Inside The Story Wilson continues his Tuesday tradition, visiting children at Mount Sinai every week

Russell Wilson and Ciara donated $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in NYC

Unlike traditional medical grants, the funds are dedicated to emotional well-being for patients

The New York Giants‘ quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his wife Ciara, announced a major $3 million donation to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City a few days ago. The gift, made through their Why Not You Foundation, is specifically designed to improve the lives of children undergoing long-term medical treatment. This act isn’t just a random act of kindness but something that feels very personal to Wilson and his family. Wilson’s mother, Tammy, couldn’t stop herself from reliving those past moments the family spent with Wilson’s father, who was suffering from diabetes.

“I love this. When Dad was sick towards the end, you could not often come see him. I remember driving him to games, and you would call a couple of times to see where we were and if we were okay. I am glad the lord has given you a heart for this.”

She continued to quote Matthew 25:34-36 NKJV as she wrote,

“Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clotherd Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.”

Russell Wilson and his mother have faced many difficult times, but they have always worked hard to keep a positive outlook on life. Their greatest challenge came from the health struggles of Russell’s father, Harry Wilson. Harry suffered from severe complications due to diabetes, which eventually caused him to lose his eyesight and required the amputation of one of his legs.

Despite these struggles, the family experienced what they consider a miracle. After Harry suffered a stroke, he fell into a coma that lasted for three weeks. Doctors eventually told the family that he was in his final hours and likely had less than a day to live. Remarkably, Harry woke up from the coma right then and there. Instead of the few hours the doctors predicted, he fought through his illness and lived for another three years while supporting his son.

Wilson very well understands how confining it might feel for the patients who have to undergo treatment for a long span of time. And being able to contribute back to society in one way or another is what Wilson’s mother finds pride in. She has been a strong pillar of support in her son’s professional journey, often takinga stand for Wilson whenever needed.

Russell Wilson takes inspiration from his father

Russell Wilson’s funding, instead of focusing on medical equipment, will go toward creating spaces that prioritize emotional well-being, such as creative arts areas and therapeutic play zones, to help patients cope with the stress of extended hospital stays.

By expanding these “non-medical” environments, the couple hopes to provide a sense of normalcy for kids and families navigating difficult health journeys. Wilson has a personal connection to this cause, noting that his late father’s frequent hospitalizations for diabetes and his mother’s career as an ER nurse inspired his desire to help families in similar situations. As he said;

“You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital; he had diabetes. My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up,” Wilson said. “So, for me, I felt like, how I could make a difference somewhere.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11277

The end of Harry’s life came at a very significant moment for his son. He passed away on June 9, 2010, just one day after Russell was drafted by the Colorado Rockies to play professional baseball. Driven by the profound impact of a final, soulful conversation with his father, Russell has transformed a personal moment of closure into a lifelong mission. His journey, once anchored in his own faith and persistence, has evolved into a dedicated effort to serve others.

Off the field, Wilson has been finding creative ways to support his foundation, including a new Cameo account where he offers personalized inspirational videos for $333. A portion of every video purchased goes directly toward his charitable work.

On the field, Wilson’s first season with the New York Giants has been a period of transition. After signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract and starting the first three games, he moved into a backup role to support rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Additionally, during the Giants’ recent Week 14 bye, Wilson made his debut as a guest analyst for CBS Sports, appearing on The NFL Today. This marked a significant milestone as his first national studio role while still an active player.

Despite the change in his playing status, Wilson remains a steady presence in the New York community, continuing his tradition of visiting Mount Sinai every Tuesday to spend time with the children his foundation is working to support.

By intentionally creating “pockets of normalcy” for patients enduring the grind of long-term medical care, Russell provides more than just support; he offers a sense of dignity and humanity. For him, giving back isn’t just a duty, it’s a way to honor his past by brightening the future for his community.