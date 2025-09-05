Brian Daboll Announces Decision on Malik Nabers Amid Giants WR’s Injury Concerns Before Commanders Clash

Last month, Malik Nabers shrugged things off when asked about his back injury that caused him to miss the final two preseason games. “A minor thing,” the second-year wideout noted. If the chatter carried any weight, Nabers’ complication was a little more than “normal camp tightness.” Of course, at that time, there was never any doubt he’d be ready to go when the season kicked off. But now?

The Giants will kick off their 2025 campaign with a divisional showdown against the Commanders in Week 1. And just a couple of days before the game, the head coach, Brian Daboll, confirmed that the team is backing Nabers down on Friday’s practice. “I’m going to back down on Malik (Nabers) today,” Daboll said on Friday, September 4.

However, the HC confirmed that the second-year wideout will be fine ahead of the season opener, addressing the wideout’s back toughness. “But he’ll be all right,” Daboll added. “He’ll be fine for the game. We’re gonna back down on him, (his) back’s a little tight.” The minor back complication kept Nabers out for nearly a couple of weeks during the Giants’ training camp and held him out of the final exhibition games.

No doubt, it’s been a bumpy season for Nabers overall. Before the back issue, he dealt with a lingering toe injury dating back to last season and his college days, and later had to leave practice early in the summer after tweaking his shoulder. But the silver lining? After getting back on the practice field following his back issue, the 22-year-old made it clear he doesn’t think the missed reps will slow him down entering the second season of his career.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m always ready,” Nabers said. “When it’s game time and those lights are on, I believe my body’s going to turn it on. It’s going to be ready.” The Giants will heavily rely on Malik Nabers, considering the second-year wideout is their WR1. Though his back complications persist, as Daboll believes, he’ll be all right heading into Week 1. After all, he has shown glimpses of good chemistry with his new quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Malik Nabers makes feeling clear on Russell Wilson

Malik Nabers has already provided glimpses of his explosiveness as the Giants’ top WR last year. The wideout started every game that he appeared in but one, caught over 100 passes, and recorded 1,204 yards while also tallying 7 touchdowns. Count NFL records, including most receptions by a rookie WR in a single season (109) and most targets by a rookie in a season (170), safe to say Nabers is set to become the next big thing for the Giants.

But his second season is a whole different ballgame. No more Daniel Jones dropping dimes—it’s veteran Russell Wilson under center now. And through the offseason, the 22-year-old wideout has clearly been building a good relationship with his new QB, even after suffering from minor back, toe, and shoulder injuries. “We’ve been on the same page a lot,” he said a little over a week ago.

“That connection is going to keep growing. It can never be as great as we want it to be, but it’s going to be as good as we hope it’s going to be. But we continue to still get work, try to get those catches in and out. But the relationship has been going good.” Wilson, on the other hand, also doubled down on the young WR’s confidence as he prepares for his first season as the Giants’ QB. “I think he’s going to have a great year,” Wilson said.

“I think the best thing about him is obviously he’s a threat in the downfield, but he’s a threat every time he touches the ball, whether it’s short, midrange, all the different things he can do.” Wilson knows a thing or two about explosive wideouts, considering he has thrown to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle. With that being said, Malik Nabers is expected to make a healthy return against the Commanders in the season opener. As for his chemistry with Wilson, it’d be intriguing to see.