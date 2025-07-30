Brian Daboll Announces Struggling Jaxson Dart’s Role as Russell Wilson Clicks With Injured WR at Camp

It was a common sight to finish Tuesday’s practice in East Rutherford. Jaxson Dart running toward the sideline, helmet in hand, gazing at the tablet in Brian Daboll’s hand. The rookie quarterback did not seem flustered, but the hesitation in his decision-making in red zone drills spoke otherwise. For the fourth time in six meetings, Dart had met his first read head-on. And for the fourth time, it was on the verge of becoming a pick. At a camp where Russell Wilson has found his rhythm again, Dart has failed to find his own.

The Giants are now clear about their quarterback pecking order. Head coach Brian Daboll affirmed that Dart would be the team’s No. 2 quarterback heading into the preseason. “He’s learning daily,” Daboll said after practice. “You desire to see development in the mental aspect, not the arm talent. And we’ve seen enough to keep pushing him in that QB2 spot.” The decision signals the team’s investment in Dart’s long-term ceiling even as his short-term output has left plenty to be desired.

Through six practices, Dart completed just 60% of his passes (27-of-45). That included two interceptions—one each by Andru Phillips and Jevon Holland—and several batted balls. While he’s flashed speed and touch at times, like the deep touchdown to Jalin Hyatt on Day 2, Dart has more often appeared hesitant in his progressions and too locked in on primary targets.

The red-zone interception to Holland came on a rollout where Dart failed to reset his feet and forced a late throw across the middle—classic rookie error. His four touchdown passes include smart reads to Cam Skattebo and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, but sloppy stretches have overshadowed those moments and lost two-minute drills.

Still, Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have made it clear: the goal right now is progress, not perfection. The Giants passed on adding veteran depth last offseason, choosing instead to invest in Dart—the former Ole Miss and USC quarterback—in hopes he can develop into a system-fit passer behind Garrett Wilson.

The current blueprint mirrors Daboll’s approach with Josh Allen in Buffalo: take raw traits, add structure, and ride out the growing pains. Dart’s arm talent and athleticism have never been in question. His ability to diagnose NFL defenses, though, remains a work in progress—and that’s showing up now in both 7-on-7s and full-speed scrimmage reps.

Wilson finds chemistry with Wan’Dale Robinson as WR injuries mount

As Dart settles in, Brian Daboll’s QB1 is quietly piling up chemistry with one of the team’s most underappreciated assets. Russell Wilson has thrown only two picks in six days and seems to be getting into a groove with Wan’Dale Robinson, who caught three of his passes this week, including a crisp touchdown during Tuesday’s red-zone session. Robinson’s speed-twitch routes and ability for separation have positioned him as an automatic option, particularly with Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton working through minor injuries.

Malik Nabers, the Giants’ first-round pick, has tallied just 12 receptions in camp so far—four of them touchdowns. However, a lingering hamstring tweak has sidelined him from team drills in several sessions. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton has missed consecutive practices with a foot issue. Hence, forcing Garrett Wilson to lean more heavily on Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger, who’s hauled in two scores. The injuries have quietly reshaped the first-team install. They indeed shifted more reps to secondary options like Tyrone Tracy and running back Devin Singletary.

Despite the revolving door at wide receiver, Wilson has held steady. Notably, he completed 47 of 75 passes for eight touchdowns and two interceptions through six practices. His growing connection with Robinson could prove critical if Nabers isn’t fully healthy by preseason Week 1.

“We’re just talking after every rep,” Robinson said. “He’s big on trust. If you’re winning early when he looks at you, you’re getting the football.” Wilson seems to be embracing the process of earning chemistry and trust. Notably, he’s avoided the hero-ball tendencies he showed in Denver. He has opted instead for safer, underneath reads that keep the chains moving.

The Giants are hopeful that their top trio—Nabers, Slayton, and Robinson—will be back to full strength in time for joint practices later this month. But even with the receiver room in flux, Wilson appears to be settling in faster than expected. He’s not lighting up every drill, but he’s delivering exactly what Brian Daboll wants: veteran poise and control.

For now, the contrast between Wilson’s steadiness and Dart’s ongoing struggles is both striking—and telling.