Brian Daboll Continues to Delay Jaxson Dart’s Fate as Giants Coach Faces Difficult QB Decision

Ever since the Giants picked Jaxson Dart in the first round earlier this year, Brian Daboll has been clear: Russell Wilson is the starter, no debate. The backup spot, though? That’s still up in the air. And when you’ve got Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito, the question naturally pops up: who’s stepping in as QB2 behind Wilson? All signs point to the rookie Dart—and the reasoning is pretty solid. He ran the majority of second-team reps during camp and helped the Giants wrap up their preseason slate at a clean 3-0.

After another sharp showing against the Patriots, Daboll couldn’t help but praise the rookie. “Being a rookie quarterback is not easy… Being a quarterback is not easy… So, he knows he’s got a lot of things to work on. But he’s made progress every day, and I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy,” the HC said. But when it comes to officially naming Dart as Wilson’s backup?

Well, Daboll still isn’t ready to give a definitive answer. On Sunday’s pressers, the HC was asked if Dart will be the QB2 when the Giants travel to Washington for the season opener. Daboll’s response? A mere two-word answer. “We’ll see,” the HC said. While the writing seems on the wall that Dart will back up the veteran, Daboll is still hesitating to make it official. The rookie has passed every test to this point.

In the preseason opener against the Bills (a 34-25 win), Dart went 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown. Week 2 against the Jets? He kept turning heads, finishing 14-of-16 for 137 yards and another score while leading the team to a 31-12 win. By the preseason finale against the Patriots (won 42-10), Dart went 6-for-12 for 81 yards and a touchdown, no picks, before leaving the game after taking a hit at the end of a 23-yard run.

Through it all, Dart’s calm presence and flashes of playmaking make a solid case for QB2 behind Russ. “Whenever my number is called, I go out there and play my game. That’s just my mindset every time I touch the field. Obviously, Russ is the starter, and he’s going to be amazing. He’s had a great camp.” Still, the official word on his role hasn’t dropped, and DeVito’s stellar finale only keeps the question alive: will it be Dart, or won’t it?

Brian Daboll has a good quarterback problem

The Giants went 3-0 after playing against the Patriots in the preseason finale. That said, the next step for Brian Daboll and his crew is to make roster cuts as the deadline for the 53-man roster approaches. The team recently cut Jordan Bly, K.J. Cloyd, CB O’Donnell Fortune, Dyontae Johnson, Jimmy Morrissey, Zach Pascal, Montrell Washington, and Jaison Williams. The name that did not show up? It’s Tommy DeVito.

Which naturally raises the question: Will the Giants keep four QBs? Before the preseason finale, the chatter was that Tommy DeVito might get cut. But after a phenomenal showing against the Patriots, that talk has changed. DeVito went 17-of-20 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, making a strong case to stick around. Now, all eyes are on the clock—NFL teams have until Tuesday, August 26, to finalize their 53-man rosters.

Will DeVito, who shone against New England, hang around longer, or is his fate already sealed? “I think about that in the sense of every time you go on the field you never know what’s going to be your last,” the QB said after the game. “Having the rollercoaster, I’ve had in the past with injuries and playing performance, whatever it is, every time I go out, I try to put my all because never know when it is going to be your last.”

Everything is on the table at the moment. The QB will likely remain with the Giants, no doubt. The numbers back him up. But then again, it’s up to Brian Daboll to decide.