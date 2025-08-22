Brian Daboll Sounds Alarm on Jaxson Dart After Scary Hit Forces Him Out of Patriots-Giants Clash

The New York Giants did not need a reminder of the delicate nature of a preseason moment, but Brian Daboll provided one anyway. The head coach has always walked the thin line between allowing his young quarterbacks to compete and keeping them safe from injuries. With a packed quarterback corps of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart, Daboll emphasized all summer that every snap matters but is also hazardous if done the wrong way. Thursday night, that caution became apparent when Dart briefly exited the field after absorbing a jarring hit that quieted the stadium.

Daboll was blunt when discussing the sequence. The Giants’ head coach revealed that Dart had simply gotten the wind knocked out of him, but the play served as a gut-check reminder of the balance he’s trying to strike. ”I’ll never take his competitiveness away,” Daboll said, his tone firm but protective. “That’s who he is. But there are certain times to avoid ‘unnecessary hits.’ ”

The coach’s words were like a wake-up call to a rookie who had built up respect in the locker room for his toughness. But he is still learning that toughness at times, is less important than durability. Preseason games don’t count in the standings, but they do in the error margin. And New York can’t allow a careless move to rewrite its September blueprint.

This is a developing story…..