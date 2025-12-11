Cam Skattebo Blows the Lid Off Scam Running in His Name as Injured Giants RB Issues Urgent Warning

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Skattebo warns fans of fraudulent autograph schemes on social media.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is out injured, and his problems keep piling on even off-field. Recently, he took to social media to warn fans about fraudulent attempts to capitalize on his name for autographed merchandise. The player recently shared this news on his Instagram story, cautioning collectors to be careful of someone offering them info on getting things signed by Cam.

“Be careful of someone offering you info on getting things signed by Cam. Just because someone he knows is tagged doesn’t make it legit,” the caption on the post read.

Imago Cameron Skattebo (Image via Instagram Story @sk4ttp4ck)

Some fans seem to have recently reported a troubling scam emerging in the autograph space, where fraudulent “send-in” services are targeting collectors. A verified account, leo_skattebo4, initially warned fans about a scam offering fake Cam Skattebo autographs. The post urged followers to avoid send-in services promising signed items.

While Cam used Instagram to alert fans about the autograph scam, he also shared a brighter note on his Giants recovery. His latest story provided an encouraging update on his injury, showing progress both on and off the field.

Cam Skattebo opens up about his recovery as he walks to the Giants’ practice facility

The New York Giants’ 2025 season saw the abrupt end of running back Cam Skattebo’s electric rookie campaign. The team’s RB suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury was particularly severe, involving an open tibia fracture, a ruptured deltoid ligament, and a dislocated right ankle, leading to an emotional scene as he was carted off the field.

Skattebo’s on-field production was a rare spark for the struggling Giants offense. In just eight games, the 23-year-old was highly effective, totaling 410 rushing yards with five rushing and two receiving touchdowns.

Despite the severity of his injury, Skattebo is showing impressive resilience and speed in his recovery. On Wednesday morning, he shared a major milestone by filming himself walking into the team’s facilities under his own power. He accompanied the video with a grateful message.

“Man walking into the facility on my own two feet. God is good, man. Just want to say thank you to everyone that supporters, man. We’re getting back to it. Let’s go,” Skattebo said in the video.

While this progress is highly encouraging, an official date for his return to the field cannot be confirmed yet, though he is on a positive track for the next season.

Losing their breakout running back has been a significant blow to the Giants’ fortunes amidst a bad season. Since the Week 8 loss to the Eagles, the team has been unable to turn things around and has since lost five consecutive games. They are currently without a win under new coach Mike Kafka. With a discouraging 2-11 record, the Giants are officially out of playoff contention.

The Giants are set to face the Washington Commanders this coming Sunday, December 14, in a home game where both teams will be competing largely to build momentum and solidify their team’s core for the 2026 season. Similar to the Giants, the Commanders have only one more win with a 3-10 record.