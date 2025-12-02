Colts Legend and Coach Reggie Wayne Accuses Giants Kicker Younghoe Koo of Betting After Missed Kick

It’s not often that a routine field goal attempt ends with a 13-yard sack. Or a Pro Football Legend implies that the kicker was betting on the game. But that was the bizarre reality for the New York Giants on Sunday. The team lost 33-15 to the New England Patriots, but the headlines were dominated by Giants kicker Younghoe Koo, who entirely botched up a routine field-goal attempt.

“Check his FanDuel account. Lol,” wrote Reggie Wayne on X. He made sure the kicker’s mistake would not be forgotten anytime soon.

The jab from the Colts legend drew attention in the football world. His message was subtle, that the play looked so out of character and inexplicable, that he couldn’t let the move slide. But Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka explained what went down.

“The ball kind of slipped a little bit,” Kafka said after the game. “Koo wasn’t sure if it was going to get set. Jamie tried to reset it and by that time, it was kind of, he was already kind of out of his groove on it. So it was just tough right there.”

The incident took place in the second quarter with the Giants trailing 17-7, and they lined up for a 47-yard field goal. He approached the ball, planted, swung, but Koo’s cleat got stuck. The official box score credited the play as a 13-yard sack on holder Jamie Gillan, but that technical description fails to capture the bizarre reality: the kicker simply whiffed.

It proved to be a costly mistake for the Giants; New England took advantage of the short field. They required only five plays before Drake Maye threw another MVP-caliber strike, a deep 33-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams. Instead of being down seven, the Giants found themselves down 24–7 in a game that quickly went out of their hands.

The mishap didn’t stop there for New York. The special teams had already allowed a 94-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter. And Koo’s mis-hit was just another glaring mistake that added to the already troubled season for the Giants.

Giants’ offense stalls again amid Younghoe Koo’s mis-hit

The Giants enter their bye week with a 2-11 record, after another uneven offensive outing. Quarterback Jaxson Dart returned from his Week 10 concussion and completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. He added 20 rushing yards and kept plays alive with several scrambles, including a 12-yard gain before taking a hard hit.

On the other hand, wideout Darius Slayton broke his year-long touchdown drought with a 30-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Devin Singletary added a 22-yard touchdown, but the Giants converted just four of 11 third downs and failed on all three fourth-down attempts.

The Patriots scored on five of their first six possessions and put up 30 first-half points, the most surrendered by the Giants in a first half since 2010. Abdul Carter, who was benched for a second time in three weeks, did not start but entered in the second quarter and had the first full sack of his career. Cornerback Paulson Adebo returned from a knee injury but played on a limited snap count.

Moving forward, the New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in Week 15 after returning from the bye week.