Giants Announce Stance on Injured Cam Skattebo’s ‘Staged Brawl’ During WWE Cameo

The New York Giants fans won’t see Cam Skattebo back on the field until next season as he continues recovering from his season-ending ankle injury. But they still got a glimpse of him this week, just not in a football setting. Instead, Skattebo popped up at Madison Square Garden, mixing it up in a playful fight with WWE superstars, a moment that drew a few raised eyebrows online.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka, though, made it clear there was nothing to worry about. He said he already knew some Giants players planned to attend the event, and the whole scuffle was a “staged brawl.” And when asked if he had any concerns about his rookie running back getting involved, Kafka didn’t hesitate. “I trust Skatt,” he said.

Skattebo attended the event with the Giants’ first-round pick, Abdul Carter, and Andrew Schulz. And the brawl started when the WWE stable The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Bálor) entered the scene. Mysterio leaned straight into the New York crowd with a pretty pointed jab about how long it’s been since a local team actually won anything.

Then he straight-up singled out Skattebo, taking a job at the Giants, stating, “Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don’t know. He can’t count.” The crowd started booing as the energy in the arena shifted and the tension began to rise. Things escalated when Mysterio shoved Schulz, and that’s when Skattebo, boot and all, got up from his seat, clearly done with the trash talk.

McDonagh then stepped toward Skattebo and tossed out a “You guys gonna play defense for the first time this season? What are you gonna do?” challenge, which was all it took. Skattebo pushed him hard enough to send him stumbling back, triggering a full-on, obviously staged skirmish. Giants players, Schulz, and the wrestlers all piled in for a chaotic few seconds before security rushed in.

The Giants fans were all in for the rookie RB. While some criticized Skattebo for his health concerns, others were shocked enough to see the other side of the rookie. But fast forward to now, the Giants’ interim HC has admitted that he trusts Skattebo that the rookie wouldn’t jeopardize his NFL career amidst his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Cam Skattebo has also announced a new collaboration away from the NFL.

Cam Skattebo announced a collaboration with WWE

Cam Skattebo didn’t take much time to become a rookie sensation this season. The only wrinkle is that his rookie season has been cut short after he suffered a brutal injury in a 38-20 Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. For the time being, the back is recovering and will not suit up again for the rest of the season.

But that didn’t slow Skattebo down from branching out beyond football. Right after the staged WWE scuffle, he jumped on Instagram and revealed a full-on collaboration with WWE. His post featured brand-new Cam Skattebo–themed shirts priced at $34.99, signaling that he’s leaning into the moment rather than shying away from it.

Additionally, Skattebo has also announced a new partnership with Lovesac, a modern furniture brand recognized for its innovative “StealthTech” designs. “Run through a wall, then relax and vibe on my Lovesac StealthTech. That’s my game plan,” the rookie said in the promo clip. That said, Cam Skattebo’s rookie season was full of ups and downs. He was off to a strong start before the ankle injury cut his season short. But even from the sidelines, he’s finding ways to stay visible and make an impact beyond the field.