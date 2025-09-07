Giants HC Confirms Stance on Benching Russell Wilson After Confrontation With Malik Nabers

Brian Daboll and the Giants would never want a season opening like this, especially when the HC is one of the head coaches on the hot seat in 2025. A 6-21 loss over the division rivals, the Commanders, we’re talking about here. Russell Wilson and the offense struggled tremendously throughout the game. The quarterback completed just 17-of-37 passes for 169 yards without scoring a touchdown.

Which naturally raised the question: Could Daboll bench Wilson in place of the rookie QB, Jaxson Dart? Well, if you ask the head coach, he’ll shut down any talk about benching Wilson for Dart in a heartbeat. After the Commanders torched the Giants in their season opener, Daboll was asked if he considered putting Dart in the game. His response? “I did not,” Daboll said.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!