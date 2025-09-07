brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Giants HC Confirms Stance on Benching Russell Wilson After Confrontation With Malik Nabers

ByKeshav Pareek

Sep 7, 2025 | 5:22 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Brian Daboll and the Giants would never want a season opening like this, especially when the HC is one of the head coaches on the hot seat in 2025. A 6-21 loss over the division rivals, the Commanders, we’re talking about here. Russell Wilson and the offense struggled tremendously throughout the game. The quarterback completed just 17-of-37 passes for 169 yards without scoring a touchdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Which naturally raised the question: Could Daboll bench Wilson in place of the rookie QB, Jaxson Dart? Well, if you ask the head coach, he’ll shut down any talk about benching Wilson for Dart in a heartbeat. After the Commanders torched the Giants in their season opener, Daboll was asked if he considered putting Dart in the game. His response? “I did not,” Daboll said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved