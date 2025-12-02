Giants Legend Carl Banks Calls Out Abdul Carter to ‘Grow Up’ Amid Mike Kafka’s Unfortunate Statement

When Abdul Carter was drafted, the future looked exciting. He even looked exceptional in drills and training camp with the New York Giants, but one thing people were not prepared for was disciplinary issues. That became the talk of the town after the player was benched against the New England Patriots, and former Giants player Carl Banks is not happy about that.

“It’s time for the kid to grow up,” Banks said on WFAN Sports Radio. “When you have these types of things, you don’t care enough to be engaged to be disciplined. It’s disappointing because I expect more from the young man.

“I have been a big defender, saying, ‘He’ll be okay.’ But here’s the thing. You can’t care more about this than the kids themselves. He has got to grow up.”

What riled up Banks so much?

Well, the rookie player was not on the field for the entire first quarter against the Patriots. He had been benched. After the game, interim head coach Mike Kafka reiterated several times that it was his decision to bench the player.

“Just based on how we went during the week, that was the decision I wanted to make,” Kafka said.

And while he didn’t offer much information about what happened, reports suggest it was a punishment for missing all/part of a team responsibility.

That’s sad because it costs Carter playing time and also hurts his team. He was supposed to start the game.

However, this isn’t the first time the player has been benched. It has happened twice this season now.

Something similar took place in November. As per reports, he was benched for sleeping through the team walk-through. That resulted in the rookie getting sidelined for the game against the Packers. He was away for the six-play opening drive and then played every snap the rest of the game.

Carter had explained his side then, stating that Kafka had changed the practice timings and that he didn’t realize that. That said, he agreed he made a mistake.

But that’s not where Banks’ criticism ends.

Last month, Banks also critiqued the fact that Carter wasn’t sacking quarterbacks.

“At first, when I kept seeing Abdul Carter go inside, because it’s one of his patented pass rush moves, and he thinks he can beat people to the inside, and he’s quick like that,” Banks explained. “But if that’s the only thing you’re showing, then they just lay, and wait for it.”

That was fair constructive criticism coming from a former Giants player. However, it’s the disciplinary issues that have concerned fans.

Is Abdul Carter keeping his promise?

These issues come months after the Giants drafted Carter with the No. 3 pick, a player who vowed to bring “100% effort” to the franchise.

The Giants themselves announced his arrival by posting on social media. They wrote, “WE GOT HIM!!!!” on draft night, celebrating his inclusion.

Carter still carries that upside, but Kafka’s vague messaging and repeated discipline underscore the gap between what was promised and where things currently stand.

For a team that believed it drafted a cornerstone, the hope now is that these early stumbles, paired with harsh but needed criticism from leaders like Banks, lead to the maturity Carter must develop to match his talent.