Giants GM Refuses to Stir the Pot Over Steve Tisch-Jeffrey Epstein Connections

Essentials Inside The Story Giants brass remain tight lipped beyond Tisch’s own statement.

The DOJ document drop has put old links back in the spotlight.

NFL is still looking into it as questions keep coming up around the team.

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch has recently come under fire after his name appeared in a massive DOJ document release that included emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, released by the Department of Justice in early 2026, suggest that Epstein acted as a middleman, introducing Tisch to various women. While the Giants organization, along with the team’s GM Joe Schoen, has mostly stayed silent on the matter, Tisch did release a personal statement expressing deep regret for his past association with Epstein.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Joe Schoen on Giants co-owner Steve Tisch being mentioned in Epstein files,” an NFL reporter covering the Giants shared Schoen’s response on X. “First comment from organization outside of Tisch’s statement: “Steve released a statement a few weeks ago about the regret, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. I’m not gonna comment any more on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tisch subsequently denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island. The situation took center stage again on Tuesday during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. As team leaders gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate new talent, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen faced questions from the media regarding the owner’s involvement in the files.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tisch’s name appeared at least 440 times in the documents that were released, ranging from mundane emails such as, “Jeffery says Steve Tisch might come over around 7-7:30 tonight. Snacks for everyone!” to others that were more controversial. As per the documents, Tisch’s correspondence with Epstein started in 2013.

This situation puts Schoen and other team employees in a very difficult position. As a co-owner with a significant stake in the franchise, Tisch’s actions directly impact the team’s reputation. Many believe that until the NFL conducts a full investigation into these connections, reporters and the public will continue to press the organization for answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Steve Tisch’s connection with the Epstein files

Recent releases of the Jeffrey Epstein files have revealed that their association extended over several years with New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, showing that their relationship was significantly more involved than a simple acquaintance. According to the documents, Epstein acted as a middleman for several years, introducing Tisch to various women, many of whom were aspiring actresses, and even sharing details about their backgrounds and appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emails include suggestive language and discussions about meetings with women, though no criminal wrongdoing has been alleged against Tisch. In response to the wave of documents, Tisch released a statement attempting to distance himself:

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this explanation, the NFL is currently reviewing the facts under its personal conduct policy, which allows the league to discipline owners for behavior that damages the integrity of the sport, even if no criminal laws were broken.

Tisch is not the only NFL-linked figure named in the records. Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris also appeared in the DOJ’s Epstein file release through emails and business-related communications from 2013 to 2016. Harris, however, has denied having any independent relationship with Epstein and said he actively avoided meetings and business dealings with him.