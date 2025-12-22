Mike Kafka Makes Final Decision on Potentially Sitting Jaxson Dart After Addressing Giants QB’s Regression

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has confirmed that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will remain the starter for the final two games of the season. Despite a disappointing 2-13 record, the coaching staff is staying committed to the young signal-caller.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re full throttle ahead, ” The OC said, as per reports by Art Stapleton on X. “Jaxson’s running the ship, no question about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dart, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, has struggled significantly since the midseason firing of head coach Brian Daboll. When he first started under Daboll, he was a star. He played fast, stayed in a good rhythm, and was a constant threat to run the ball. Everything changed when Mike Kafka took over the play-calling.

In his most recent game against the Vikings’ tough defense, Dart looked lost. He reached a season low in a recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where he recorded a dismal 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards. He was tackled behind the line four times. This has raised questions about whether a benching was necessary to protect his confidence.

This slump is happening because the team changed how Dart plays. Kafka has stopped using plays where Dart is supposed to run, forcing him to stay still and throw from one spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

But irrespective of whatever transpired last Sunday. The Giants‘ OC doesn’t want to believe in the regression theory and appears to be committed to using the remaining matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys as a developmental period for their top pick.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out what Mike Kafka has to say about Dart’s regression game play

The New York Giants’ 2025 season hit a new low this past Sunday with a frustrating 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This latest defeat has sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts regarding the development of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After a performance where the offense failed to find the end zone, many are questioning if the 25th overall pick is beginning to slide backward just 12 games into his professional career.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka, however, is firmly defending his young signal-caller. Speaking to the media on Monday, Kafka dismissed the idea that Dart is regressing, stating that he does not buy into that narrative.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Nov 16, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251116_cb6_pjc_166

While Dart certainly struggled against Minnesota’s defense, Kafka and the coaching staff seem to believe the rookie’s issues are more a reflection of the chaotic environment around him rather than a lack of personal growth, as per reports by Art Stapleton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality is that the Giants have provided Dart with very little help lately. During the Vikings game, the team’s already depleted offensive line fell apart further; they were already missing starter Jon Runyan before losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz to mid-game injuries. This left Dart constantly feeling lost, and he struggled to provide even basic protection.

Also, the rookie has been playing without the team’s most dangerous offensive threats. Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, who were expected to be Dart’s primary weapons, have been sidelined for the majority of the season. Without his top targets and with a crumbling pocket, Dart has been tasked with an almost impossible mission for a first-year player.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, as the Giants face the struggling two-win Las Vegas Raiders next week. This matchup offers a prime opportunity for the team to snap its losing streak and for Dart to rebuild his confidence. We will have to wait and see if Dart will be able to prove Kafka right.