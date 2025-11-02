NFL Issues Huge Fine Against Giants DL as Brian Daboll Makes Kayvon Thibodeaux Decision

Sunday’s 28-20 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t the worst news hitting the New York Giants camp in Week 8. In recording their sixth defeat of the season, while Jaxson Dart struggled to replicate his earlier success, the team lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a season-ending injury. But for defensive tackle, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, that wasn’t the end.

Week 8 misfortunes followed Nunez-Roches when the league decided to drop the big disciplinary blow. Among the 10 listed on the NFL’s list this Saturday, the DL was dealt a fine amounting to $23,186 for unnecessary roughness. According to the league’s official site, Nunez-Roches had used his helmet while tackling the Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley in the first quarter, leading to the action.

This means the 32-year-old will be the sixth Giants player facing a fine this season. For the week, though, he joins Marlon Humphrey ($46,371) and DK Metcalf ($12,172) among others. However, one name fans believe was missing from the list this week is Eagles linebacker Zack Baun’s.

During the second quarter of the game, Skattebo was positioned to receive the ball from Drat. But just then, Baun played defense from behind (hip-drop tackle), which was followed by Skattebo wincing in immense pain, unable to stand up. The young running back would go on to suffer an ankle injury that is estimated to need six full months of recovery.

Now the Giants enter Week 9 with only Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary active at running back. Brian Daboll has elevated receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and linebacker Zaire Barnes from the practice squad and activated cornerback Rico Payton from IR, but the backfield depth continues to be lacking.

Between the fines and the injuries, though, the Giants’ focus has been taken up by former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Brian Daboll’s next move

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, multiple teams are eying the Giants’ edge rusher. And the Giants have made one thing clear, if they want to trade Thibodeaux, they are demanding a first-round pick in return.

Insiders like Dianna Russini reported that the franchise has made it clear that Thibodeaux is too valuable to move. Technically speaking, the price tag is a trade marker. But in reality, the price might be too high for any team to buy out Thibodeaux.

This makes it clear that the Giants are not interested in trading him. There is still one year left in his contract with New York, and the coaching staff and management would not make such a move at a crucial time, when their team is already losing.

Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen would want to stabilize the situation, and trading him would not help at all.

The Giants look committed for now to moving forward with him, considering he is one of the most talented young pass rushers in football. Do you think it’s a good decision by Daboll not to trade Thibodeaux?