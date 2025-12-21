Prayers Pour In From Giants’ Jaxson Dart as Utah High School Coach Makes Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart reacts as a Utah high school coach speaks out.

While most seniors are planning for graduation, someone is fighting for his life for the third time. In a recent emotional update, the family of Afu Fiefia, son of Farmington High School head football coach David Fiefia, whose program later faced Jaxson Dart’s Corner Canyon team, shared that the experimental TiNKS clinical trial, which had previously shown promise, has lost its effectiveness.

The news is a staggering blow to a family that has spent years fighting Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. Yet, the Fiefias are choosing to take up the battle. Dart posted a story on Instagram stories, writing,

“God’s Strongest Soldier! I love you, bro!”

It is heartwarming to see athletes using their influence for something much bigger than the game. Jaxson Dart has been rallying his community to support Afu Fiefia, a community college athlete who is bravely battling cancer. Recognizing that a diagnosis like this brings both emotional pain and a heavy financial burden, Jaxson has been using his platform since 2024 to make sure Afu doesn’t have to fight alone.

The connection carries added resonance for Dart, who faced Farmington High School while leading Corner Canyon during his own Utah high school career.

In a powerful display of solidarity, the global football community has stepped up to support young Afu and his family as he undergoes critical medical treatment. From professional players to grassroots fans, the sporting world is uniting to ensure the family can focus entirely on their son’s recovery.

The collective effort has seen a surge in donations to the family’s official GoFundMe campaign. To date, the fund has raised $36,560 toward a $60,000 goal. These vital funds are providing a financial lifeline, allowing Afu’s parents to step away from the pressures of mounting medical costs and dedicate every moment to their son’s side.

As Afu prepares for radiation next week, the family asks for continued prayers and love, standing firm in the belief that while they may not always get what they want, they are being blessed with exactly what they need to endure.

Jaxson Dart has not only been a constant support to the cancer-battling warriors but also to his team, the Giants.

Jaxson Dart is viewed as a promising talent in the Giants

When the New York Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many experts believed he would sit on the bench for most of his rookie season. The original plan was for him to develop slowly behind veterans like Russell Wilson, but the struggling season forced the Giants to accelerate his timeline.

Since taking over as the starter in Week 4, the 22-year-old former Ole Miss star has become a rare bright spot for an otherwise struggling team. Today, as the Giants (2–12) face the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, Jaxson Dart carries the high expectations of a fan base hungry for a franchise quarterback.

Dart’s impressive play has moved him up to No. 3 in Matt Verderame’s weekly rookie rankings for Sports Illustrated, placing him just behind top wide receivers Emeka Egbuka (Bucs) and Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers). Verderame noted that Dart is currently the only quarterback on his list, suggesting he appears to be the team’s first true long-term answer at the position since Eli Manning.

Despite the intense pressure and the physical toll of his first pro season, Jaxson Dart has shown a fierce competitive spirit and dual-threat ability. In 11 games played (9 starts as of Week 16), Dart has recorded 1,802 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and 4 interceptions, along with 400 rushing yards.

While the Giants have faced a difficult year, Dart’s development has given the organization a foundation of optimism for the future.