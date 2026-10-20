Giants Release Najee Harris Just Days After RB Vents Frustration With John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have a running back problem. It’s not that they lack talent in the backfield, but that head coach John Harbaugh decided to split rushing carries among four running backs during the Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The outcome was far from ideal, as the running game struggled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, running back Najee Harris called out Harbaugh’s decision to split carries. But before the Giants could find a solution, Harris was out of New York. Per reports, the Giants are releasing Harris just a couple of months after signing him and only days after he voiced his frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation came to a head after the Giants’ 34-27 Week 6 loss to the Saints. New York started the season with second-year Cam Skattebo as the No. 1 running back. But his costly mistakes and multiple fumbles prompted coach Harbaugh to split carries. Against the Saints, the team put that plan into action.

The Giants rotated Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Skattebo in the backfield. None of them, however, managed to impress, as backup quarterback JJ McCarthy led the rushing attack with 26 yards on two carries. Harris rushed for just two yards on four carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy had six carries for 18 yards, while Singletary gained 14 rushing yards on four carries. New York tallied 84 net rushing yards, and Skattebo recorded no production. Harris, however, drew attention after the game when he voiced his frustration over Harbaugh’s decision.

“It’s hard to get in a rhythm with one or two plays,” said Harris on Sunday. “The first couple runs will be like, ‘OK, how are they playing it?’ And then the next ones will be, ‘OK, this is how you attack it.’ But if you’re getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you could do. That’s why I’m saying, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ve never been through none of this before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh was then asked about Harris’ comments, and he gave a telling answer.

“I would love for us to be in that kind of circumstance,” said Harbaugh. “A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My advice would be to any player, and it’s all the guys, we had the same conversation. I’ve had the same conversation with all the running backs, the receivers, it’s no different than any position, but do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities and you’re sure to get more opportunities. You know? Do something.”

Harris spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team drafted him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 season before the Giants added him to the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tenure in New York is now over after he rushed for 99 yards this season. He will look for a new home during the season. As for the Giants, they could look to add another running back before the trade deadline.