Russell Wilson Makes Bold Style Confession to Giants Star After Turning Heads With Ciara at ESPYs

Russell Wilson isn’t merely preparing for a bounce-back season on the field. He’s doing it in style, swagger, and with a significantly improved game of fashion. Yes! On the red carpet, Russ has no qualms about having his photo taken, nor does he have any qualms about hanging out with other NFL celebrities. And to make this moment special, the QB had his own off-field time with the New York Giants’ defensive end rusher on pass plays, who recently landed in the top 50 of the NFLPA’s jersey sales rankings.

Wilson had a cheeky and amusing style tip this week with none other than New York Giants star Brian Burns. Burns posted a photo of Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet at the ESPYs with the hashtag “QB1🫡🔥.” Wilson, too, couldn’t control his bromate vibe. Hence, he re-posted the tale on Instagram with his own snarky reply: “YOU KNOW IT. Trying to dress as clean as you 🕸🕷.” A tip of the hat to style? Definitely. A playful flex? Without a doubt. Wilson isn’t merely appearing; he’s hijacking the moment, from sidebars to spotlights.

This moment wasn’t merely a fashion moment of admiration. It also underscored the low-key, friendly chemistry Wilson enjoys with players league-wide. Burns, who joined the Giants through a giant 2024 trade, has become a fixture himself in off-field style. The exchange was a cheeky examination of the way NFL heroes today intersect outside of football.

But yeah, that’s true! Brian Burns isn’t just making noise on the field; he’s doing it in style. Sure, he sacks quarterbacks for a living, but he’s also out here crushing best-dressed lists. Every game day, he shows up in looks that feel more runway than locker room, pairing sharp fashion with those customized helmet setups. And he’s not keeping it quiet, either. Burns knows how to use social media to build a brand, letting fans see both the beast on the field and the fashion-forward personality off it. For him, style isn’t just extra, it’s part of the game plan. That’s the reason why Wilson, too, gave a shout-out to his teammate.

So be it on Instagram stories, pregame sideline fashion, or ESPY runs-in, for Wilson, whose personality frequently crosses family, religion, and drama, this gesture added depth to his life outside of the gridiron. But make no mistake, Wilson’s still all business when it comes to football.

After his roller-coaster experience with the Steelers, he now steers the ship in New York under Giants coach Brian Daboll. Speculation on training camp has already begun, with Wilson reportedly making a strong impression early on during training camp. His relationships with young receivers Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson have impressed early on. If Wilson can elevate his footwork and accuracy game to the same level that he brings it. He will pen himself a redemption story befitting his Super Bowl stardom. Because, at least for now, he is ruling hearts at off-the-field events.

Russell Wilson & Ciara’s ESPYs show-stopping glam look

Russell Wilson’s style confession came on the heels of a show-stealing appearance with wife Ciara at the 2025 ESPY Awards. The couple stole the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on July 16, appearing like complete A-listers from head to toe. Ciara, 39, was a vision in an off-the-shoulder, half-sheer champagne maxi gown that hugged her body and shimmied under stage lights due to tiny rhinestone and sequin trim. She wore loose waves of blonde hair parted down the center, and was accompanied by neutral glam and shiny nude lip.

Russell did not stand alone behind her, dressed in a midnight-blue satin jacket with coordinating lapels, a black button-down collar shirt, skin-tight pants, and black shiny leather boots. He completed his outfit with a brass watch and diamond studs on his fingers, just enough bling to compensate for Ciara’s diamond tennis collar and band. They were polished, powerful, and just in sync. A couple that knows how to blend class and power.

And it is not the first occasion when Wilsons have taken over the world of style. Russell arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a black velvet suit. It was sleekly fitted to the body with silver buttons in a tasteful yet bold fashion. And Ciara wore beaded evening wear with a stunning feathered train. Their look achieved the perfect balance of bold and tasteful, just right. Another jaw-dropping look was at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. When Ciara risked it in a daring mesh gown over a black bodysuit. And Wilson played it safe with a white tuxedo jacket and patent black loafers.

Whether it’s a sports ceremony, high-fashion gala, or award season party, the Wilsons consistently serve couple goals with a twist of couture. From paparazzi spotlight to post office routes, Russell Wilson isn’t just chasing a comeback on the field—he’s rewriting the quarterback template with each red carpet step. And in doing the latest homage to Brian Burns, he’s living for the ride in the process.