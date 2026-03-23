Team USA Flag Football Coach Praises and Invites Odell Beckham Jr. While Also Discussing Jaxson Dart Wish

Essentials Inside The Story Odell Beckham Jr. reminded everyone what he's still capable of

A surprising opportunity has emerged from that moment

Whispers of a return to familiar territory emerge for the receiver

On March 21, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reminded the world of his playmaking ability during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old wide receiver dominated the competition with 10 catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns. His performance was highlighted by a vintage one-handed touchdown grab that immediately went viral, while also catching the attention of Team USA flag football head coach Jorge Cascudo.

“Odell was a great athlete. He made an excellent catch in our first game. I was like, hey, there’s a spot whenever you’re interested. Come talk to me, you know, we can put you in trials and compete,” Cascudo answered when asked which NFL player impressed him the most.

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Flag football has grown significantly in recent years, driven in part by the involvement of high-profile names like Odell Beckham Jr., Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow, whose presence has brought added visibility and credibility to the game.

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That rise is only set to grow as the sport prepares for a major milestone. Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, putting it on one of the biggest stages in the world. While the official roster is still unknown, expectations are already building, with Beckham’s Team USA widely seen as a strong contender heading into the tournament. In the meantime, many of the game’s top players, including Beckham, are embracing the format, using it as another way to stay sharp while enjoying a different side of the sport they’ve mastered.

Cascudo was so impressed by Beckham’s natural athleticism and ease on the field that he publicly invited him to join the national program. This invitation comes at a major turning point for Beckham’s career, as he has been out of the NFL since December 2024 after being released by the Miami Dolphins and remaining unsigned throughout the entire 2025 season.

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The three-time Pro Bowler is currently working to secure a spot on an NFL roster for 2026. And if NFL teams continue to pass on him, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics might offer a prestigious alternative.

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Joining Team USA flag football would give him a shot at competing for a gold medal on a global stage. But for now, his focus remains on getting back into the NFL and potentially teaming up with Jaxson Dart.

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Odell Beckham Jr expresses interest in returning to the New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has expressed interest in returning to the New York Giants, where his NFL journey began.

The buzz started on March 21st at the Fanatics Fan Fest, where Beckham spoke with analyst Kay Adams. During their conversation about the upcoming 2026 season, the idea of his returning to New York arose. Beckham didn’t hold back his excitement, especially at the thought of playing alongside the Giants‘ young quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

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“That sounds great,” Beckham said of playing with Dart. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Would be excited about that. He’s a good dude, he like to dance, I like all that.”

Beckham has a long history with the Giants. They drafted him back in 2014, and he spent five years there becoming one of the best players in the league. Even though he left the team in a trade back in 2019, he has often dropped hints over the last few years that he would love to wear a Giants jersey one last time.

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The timing could be perfect because the Giants are now led by head coach John Harbaugh. He had coached Beckham when they were both with the Baltimore Ravens.

But how will this help the Giants? With Jaxson Dart coming off a strong rookie season in 2025, adding a veteran like Beckham could give the team the leadership it needs.

At 33 years old, Beckham isn’t ready to retire. He last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and while he is getting older, he believes that he still has plenty of stamina and talent left to be showcased on the field.

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While the Giants haven’t made an official move to sign him yet, the door is clearly open on Beckham’s end.