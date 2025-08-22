What Happened to Jaxson Dart? Is Giants’ Rookie QB Injured vs Patriots

Jaxson Dart kept up with his solid preseason for the New York Giants in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Following an opening-drive touchdown, the rookie quarterback directed a couple of promising series in the first quarter, appearing every bit the playmaker the Giants envisioned when they selected him. In a night where the home faithful yearned to see the future, Dart had no issues with the limelight. The Ole Miss star got the start and right away displayed poise, precision, and a willingness to make plays with his legs. Then, in the midst of another drive, something unforeseen ended his game night early.

Halfway through the action, Dart departed the field to be tested for a potential concussion. The abrupt departure created a wave of alarm, raising questions about whether the Giants’ rookie had just experienced his first big setback. With so much buzz over his growth this preseason, any type of injury felt like the kind of narrative that would put a shadow on the night.

Luckily for New York, the drama didn’t last very long. Team officials promptly made it known that Dart had passed the concussion protocol and wasn’t at any risk of losing more time. Nevertheless, the instant came with a reminder: while Dart’s competitiveness is commendable, he needs to learn how to slide. There was no need to dip his shoulder and attempt to run past two Patriots defenders following a long gain.