What Happened to TJ Moore? NY Giants CB Carted Off After Injury vs Patriots

There are times in football when the scoreboard recedes and all that is left is the man on the grass. For TJ Moore, a rookie cornerback battling for his place on the New York Giants roster, that time came in the worst possible way. Earlier in the evening, the 19-year-old had provided a highlight that every young defensive back hopes for: jumping over a route, intercepting the ball, and running it back for a touchdown. The pick-six was not only a play, it was a statement. Moore was making some noise in a deep depth chart, proving he had the instincts and burst to fit.

But with 3:49 to go in the last preseason contest against the Patriots, the evening became dark. Moore had what looked like a horrific leg injury. One that immediately brought teammates and coaches to his side. The entire Giants roster rushed onto the field, where it circled around to watch as Moore was wheeled away. Fans at MetLife and those at home could sense the silence of one of those ‘hard to watch’ moments where the game itself became an afterthought.

Injuries are football’s reality, but this was unfortunate timing. Preseason season finales are so much about opportunity. For a player who had just inked his name with a pick-six, the expectation now moves away from roster fights to recovery windows. The Giants will reassemble, and Moore’s destiny hangs on the extent of the injury, but his battle isn’t done yet.

This is a developing story…..