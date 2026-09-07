Concern Mounts Over Brett Favre’s Health After Packers Legend’s Recent Video

When Brett Favre’s name pops up, fans are teleported back to when he led the Green Bay Packers to a 9-7 record in 1992. How rare was it at that time? Well, only the team’s second winning season in ten years. Cut to 2026: Favre, the once-NFL Ironman, personally invited the Packers fans for an event. As he did so, instead of being hyped up about the event, fans got demoralized seeing his health condition.

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“Hello everyone, it’s Brett Favre, former Packer. Speaking of Packers, I want to congratulate and thank the Colectivo Packers México for bringing Packer fans together nationwide,” Favre said in a video shared on X by a fan who posts under the name Behold A Pale Horse.

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“I want to invite everyone to the official photo shoot on September 13th at 12 p.m. at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. By the way, Mexico City is a beautiful city, and then after that you can go to the kickoff watch parties.”

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Given the enthusiasm with which he invited the Packers fans to huddle up in Mexico City, it seems that Favre will be attached in a big way to the event. While it opens an interesting opportunity for the fans, they could not focus on the event. Instead, Favre’s deteriorating health is something that did not leave their mind.

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The video revealed Favre stuttering and slurring his words, a stark contrast that alarmed fans.

“It is so difficult to see Brett Like this. No matter what he has done, he is a human being with a soul and deserves respect like everyone else,” wrote a fan.

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“We are witnessing brain damage here, folks. Not funny. God protect this man,” shared another fan.

It’s hard for the fans to accept that their once gridiron hero is now finding it hard to complete a sentence.

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“Man this is hard God Bless Brett,” read a fan comment.

“We love you @BrettFavre I appreciate everything you have done for the game @NFL and imma @Eagles fan but the @packers should do something man I mean this hurts my heart to see,” wrote a fan.

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Fans still remember Favre for his clutch 40-yard desperation pass to Sterling Sharpe in the final minute at Detroit, securing Green Bay’s first playoff victory in 12 years in 1994. He was the first NFL player to win three consecutive Associated Press MVP awards.

“Unfortunately, HOF Favre has medical issues. Pray for him.🙏🏿” a fan dropped a heartfelt comment.

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“Brett Favre was my favorite QB growing up. This hits hard. Seeing your idols slowing down is a tough reality check of life,” another fan wrote.

Favre retired in 2011. In 2024, 13 years later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“[The doctors] all said the same thing, if it’s not in your family, and there’s none on either side of my family, then the first thing we looked at is head trauma,” Favre told TMZ back then. “Well, hell, I wrote the book on head trauma.”

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During a 2018 interview, Favre estimated that he could have sustained over 1,000 concussions during his two-decade NFL career. A 2020 study linked even a single concussion to a 57% increased risk of Parkinson’s disease and found that repeated concussions could compound that risk.

Ex-quarterback Don Majkowski and Favre played one season together in Green Bay. Yet the former was one of the first to show support after Favre opened up about the disease.

“Sending prayers and support to [Brett Favre]. It was very tough to hear about his recent diagnosis,” Majkowski shared.

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No matter how life has taken a 180-degree turn, Favre is not giving up.

“I have absolutely not given up, and I am fighting till the end.” Favre said, per TMZ in January, “Yes, I have progressed a little faster than I would have hoped at this point, but I’m extremely thankful and blessed!!!”

Keeping his health battle aside, as a Packer, he is all pumped up for the Colectivo Packers México. As for fans, their reactions are social-media sentiment; the former QB or his medical representatives have not released any further medical assessment.