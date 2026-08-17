Matt LaFleur Throws Packers Star Out During Practice After Knocking Down Jordan Love Following Preseason Loss

It looks like the Packers’ 28-9 loss to the Steelers is biting at them in practice. No one knows it better than linebacker Barryn Sorrell, who got ejected from practice by the head coach.

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“LaFleur just tore into Barryn Sorrell and booted him from a drill after he bull rushed Anthony Belton into Jordan Love and knocked the QB down,” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman posted on X on August 16.

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LaFleur was also “very verbally upset” with Sorrell after a play, WFRV Local 5’s Kyle Malzahn tweeted. The head coach said previously that defensive players had been getting close to Love in practice, which was evident on Sunday.

Green Bay drafted Sorrell 124th overall out of Texas in 2025. The rookie played in 14 games but saw limited action as a situational defender, totaling only 206 snaps, most of which came in the season finale. But this season, it is pretty much guaranteed he will be a constant, lining up opposite veteran edge Lukas Van Ness on the defensive line.

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So far, Sorrell has had a good offseason, and he even recorded a pick-six in training camp. Matt LaFleur has appreciated him for his “A plus approach.” Intercepting Jordan Love and took the ball to the house. He topped 20 mph on the GPS. LaFleur joked that he’s faster than some of the team’s skill-position players. But perhaps this ejection will be a learning moment for the young talent.

Last season, playing time was scarce as the depth chart included Micah Parsons, Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary. As per the latest updates, Parsons is now on the PUP list as he continues recovering from a torn left ACL. The earliest Parsons is expected to return from his torn ACL is October. On the other hand, the Packers traded Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round draft choice in 2027.

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So, maybe the pressure got in the way during practice, as he has a lot to carry on his shoulders.

Even though Sorrell’s latest practice did not go well, he earned praise from his teammate a few days back.

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“Even when I was in the rehab phase, and he was out there with Collin (Oliver) and Stack (Nazir Stackhouse) and all those guys at the house, he was still leading,” Parsons told the press. “I told DC (DeMarcus Covington), I said you should count on Barryn being a leader, because he was holding guys to the standard that I would or I would expect him to do.”

From now on, Sorrell will have to keep a safe distance from Love. Otherwise, he is good to go.