“NFL Is a Complete Joke”: Ex-NFL Player Outraged at Josh Jacobs’ Return as Packers RB Taken Off of Commissioner’s Exempt List

After quite some time on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Green Bay Packers will get back RB Josh Jacobs. This comes after he was put on the list following his May arrest stemming from an assault incident involving his partner. Not many are happy with the league’s decision.

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“So sick of the NFL just having this whole contradiction about how they pick and choose on how they want to discipline guys, what they want to go into partnerships with, who can do what, who can tell you what to do and what not to do,” former Los Angeles Charger Breiden Fehoko wrote. “I’m sick of it. The NFL is a joke, a total joke.

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“And every single teammate that is in that locker room that has a sister that has a significant other that has a mom, an aunt, a grandmother that is a teammate of Josh Jacobs should look at him with disgust.

“If I was his teammate, I’d tell him to f*** off. … Because I don’t respect men who put their hands on a woman any type of way. … You’d never put your hands on a female. Coward.”

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On Friday, the NFL confirmed that Jacobs will no longer be on the Commissioner Exempt List. He will be eligible to play in the Packers’ Week 7 game, after having missed six games in the 2026 season. The league has assured their investigation into Jacobs regarding the above-mentioned incident is still ongoing, but his return, in light of the gravity of his actions, is not sitting right with many.

The case stems from an incident on May 23, when officers were called to a Hobart residence near Green Bay at approximately 8:37 a.m. Jacobs was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, who claimed she was thrown on the ground and suffered an injury after her head struck the ground. Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List on Aug. 30.

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The NFL’s investigation is independent of what the court rules for Jacobs. A suspension is the most likely outcome for Jacobs, but his time on the Commissioner’s Exempt List will count toward that. However, the NFL seems to have hit a roadblock in its investigation, as Jacobs has moved the court to restrict access to records, which includes crucial security camera footage the league was also seeking.

Jacobs reached a plea deal on September 10. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts: battery and criminal damage to property. Under the agreement, he must pay a $1,000 fine, attend counseling, reimburse the victim for the damaged property, and refrain from contacting her.

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The Packers needed Jacobs back. He has rushed for a total of 2,258 yards in the last two seasons, and their rushing attack this year has sorely missed that production. We will have to wait and watch what the league announces regarding his case in the future.