“So Many Things I Could Say”: Jordan Love’s Wife Ronika Takes Subtle Jab at NFL Officiating After Packers Loss to Lions

Jordan Love’s wife, Ronika Stone, was seemingly in a bad mood after the Green Bay Packers 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. She had reason to, especially after those controversial calls held back the Packers from slowing down the Lions.

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In a TikTok video, Stone was lip-syncing to a popular audio from Dance Moms. It goes, “Abby, there are so many things I could say to you right now, and I’m gonna say nothing.”

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Stone shared no caption, but the comment section alluded that this was in response to the controversial referee calls on Green Bay. “The queen has spoken,” one comment read.

Another joked, “Ronika…you’re gonna get fined.”

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An intentional-grounding penalty in the fourth quarter became a point of contention, putting Green Bay in a second-and-21 situation with the score at 17-14.

“They said the ball was short of the line of scrimmage,” Love said. “I thought they had a receiver right there.”

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“It’s just bull—- that be going on, bull—- calls,” said Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney. “I can’t really tell you, because we’re not seeing the same calls for our quarterback. We’re not seeing the same calls for our offensive guys. I just really don’t understand. It really don’t matter whether it’s home or away, it’s kind of been consistent throughout the year. So obviously, like I said, it’s not to make it as an excuse. I just say it’s got to go both ways.”

For the Packers vs. Lions face-off, the head referee was Alex Moore.

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The Packers faced a first-and-10 at their 19-yard line in the fourth quarter. As pressure closed in, Love attempted to throw the ball toward Tucker Kraft. The pass fell short of the tight end and was initially ruled incomplete before Moore assessed an intentional-grounding penalty.

“We ruled that although the quarterback was outside of the tackle box, the pass did not make it to the line of scrimmage,” Moore said after the game. “So, that’s where the intentional grounding came in.”

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A reporter questioned whether it mattered if Kraft was the intended receiver or not, and if the ball has to get to the line of scrimmage.

“Either to the line of scrimmage or into the area where he is. It just can’t be in the direction, it has to actually reach where he is if it doesn’t get to the line of scrimmage,” answered Moore.

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There were other controversial officiating calls that worked in the Lions’ favor. Jared Goff completed an 18-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on second-and-8 late in the fourth quarter. Although Karl Brooks brought him down with an apparently legal hit, officials threw a flag for roughing the passer. The penalty added 15 yards to Detroit’s gain.

Tom Brady, who was calling the game with Kevin Burkhardt for FOX, could not wait for the game to end and expressed disbelief at the call.

“No, my goodness,” he said. “What is that? There’s no way.… That’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

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Packers’ Micah Parsons was out, still rehabbing his torn ACL and meniscus. But as he watched the game, he also opened up about his frustration.

“@NFL @NFLOfficiating let’s just go to flag football if everytime a qb gets touched it’s roughing the passer!” he wrote on X.

There was also another roughing the passer call on the Packers, on Brenton Cox Jr. He was already held on to by Lions center Cade Mays, and seemed to have lost his balance as a result. In that process, and while trying to get up, he knocked into Jared Goff, who tumbled over.

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Tom Brady had remarked earlier in the commentary that the flags had “killed” Green Bay this Sunday night. He might not be wrong.

While others openly expressed their frustration, Jordan Love’s wife did it in a tactful way with humor.