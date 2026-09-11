“Grow It in the United States”: Jon Gruden Rips the NFL’s International Games Ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 1 Clash in Australia

When Jon Gruden used to take the sidelines, putting on the headsets being the head coach, he has been known for his angry outbursts. Years after hanging up his head coaching boots, fans got to see that same side of Gruden on his podcast. The topic that brought the furious version back was the debate on how the NFL chose to go overseas. Jon Gruden is team anti-globalization of the sport.

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In the September 10th episode of the Gruden Family Football Show, a caller called Jon Gruden out for not being appreciative of the international schedule. He then stressed how, back in the 1920s, Red Grange’s barnstorming tour saved and legitimized the NFL when professional football was struggling for survival. Jon Gruden, however, had his answer ready.

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“I understand that completely. I mean, we’re not going overseas to play home games. I didn’t see Red Grange playing in Australia. And I never saw Ray Nitschke play in London. Okay? So, take that and stick that in your pipe,” Jon Gruden did not mince his words. “If you want to grow the game, grow it in the United States. We got a lot of kids that aren’t playing football. So, let’s play games where we need to grow the game in our country.”

Gruden has never been kind to the idea of international matchups, while the league is pushing relentlessly for as many international games as possible.

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“I think it’s the worst thing in the history of football,” he said on the Grant & Danny podcast. “You’re so excited for the season to start. The Rams are the favorite to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers are getting (Brock) Purdy back, and maybe (George) Kittle, and they are excited to get going. And then you have to fly on a plane for 17 hours to Australia? You gotta be kidding me. What are they doing?! I mean, who cares about Australian fan support? Don’t they have enough money? It makes me sick! It’s unbelievable! It’s not fair to the players; it’s not fair to the coaches.”

The NFL will host nine international games during the 2026 season. They have games in Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, and Munich, among others. This is already the highest number of international games an NFL calender has ever had. Commissioner Roger Goodell is trying to eventually bump up the number so that every team gets to play one international game. 10 will be added to the 2027 schedule.

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“I think they see the opportunity. I get calls, texts from our players during the offseason, and they’re all over the world, so I think this generation of players is used to being international,” Goodell said ahead of the Rams vs 49ers game. “I think they’re used to looking at opportunities to continue to grow their brands, and I think it’s great for the NFL.”

However, the most grueling travel is the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams traveling to Melbourne, Australia, for the Week 1 meeting.

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The distance is approximately 7,937 miles from Los Angeles and 7,872 miles for the 49ers from Santa Clara, which is roughly 15 to 16 hours of in-air travel. There is also a huge time zone difference of 17 hours. It’s too much for Jon Gruden to adjust, as he shared his point of view on the Barstool Sports podcast while discussing the Rams vs 49ers face-off on September 10.

“Guess where they’re playing? In Melbourne, Australia, of all places. Now, if they told me I had to play an opening game in Melbourne, Australia, I might pass out, man,” Jon Gruden shared. “That’s 8,000 miles, multiple time zones. When we won the Super Bowl, we opened up the next year and played a preseason game in Tokyo. It was an 18-hour trip. I’m still jet-lagged from that.”

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Both teams took two wildly different approaches to this game. The 49ers arrived in Melbourne more than a week ago, while the Rams only dropped in the day before the game. They will also go back immediately after, spending less than 48 hours in the island country. It’s a gruelling routine for everyone involved.

While the debate continues over the NFL teams traveling overseas, according to Jon Gruden, the priority should be targeting the American crowd in the US.