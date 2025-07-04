Hailee Steinfeld Announces Plans for Special Anniversary After Making Special Appearance With Josh Allen

Back in August 2024, Hailee Steinfeld quietly launched Beau Society. An email newsletter that seems less like a newsletter and more like a “digital love letter” to bypass the noise of social media and build a genuine connection with her fans. And this acronym ‘BS’ sums it all up. It’s an open invitation for her fans, admirers, and loved ones to get a sneak peek into her life. More like a catch-up. From discussing mental health to sharing hair-cut transformations. All real talks, BS, and everything in between.

It wasn’t a celebrity PR stunt. Because she just wanted a medium to lay her thoughts bare, out in the open. So, it’s a deliberate pivot toward depth, building a curated community that trusted her narrative rather than chasing likes or distractions. “It’s been something I’ve been thinking about for years. Just creating a community that can have a conversation that goes deeper than a caption on a photo,” she explained, giving an insight into her newsletter. “It’s just like having a two-way conversation and talking about all things from cleaning out your closet to topics in this movie.”

Fast forward to now, and as America is celebrating the Fourth of July, Hailee is back at it, wishing a happy Fourth of July to her fans, hinting at a big announcement ahead. “Hi, my loves! Happy 4th of July!” She shared it through her Beau Society newsletter. “I’m sending out a quick letter today instead of a full issue. I hope most of you are enjoying the day off, carving out some time with family and friends.”

Then came the updates from her side. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen‘s wife, is currently skipping town for a little road trip. Well, if Allen is with her or not, we’ve no clue. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the announcement of her newsletter’s first anniversary. “FYI, this week I’ve been cooking up some fun stuff for our first anniversary, which is coming in August (we were born 08/24!)” The singer-actress added.

One year already? Hailee’s as stunned as the rest of her subscribers. “I can’t believe it’s been a year!” She added. “Time flies.” Indeed! When Hailee first started her Beau Society, she was still dating Allen. Fast forward to now, and the couple just tied the knot a little bit over a month ago. As for the fun she’s been cooking up lately, expect something as exciting as her Sinners movie—minus the horror, of course. Earlier this year, Hailee put in some serious effort for her subscribers when she shipped out exclusive hoodies as a thank-you for their support.

“My kitchen became a temporary BS warehouse to get these hoodies sealed and shipped,” she shared earlier this year. “Greer and I spent hours packing Beau hoodies and TIBS (This is BS) stickers into cardboard boxes and assembling them in careful piles.” And while Beau Society has kept her busy behind the scenes, Hailee hasn’t exactly been hiding away. Just weeks after tying the knot, she stepped back into the spotlight with Josh, turning their newlywed moments into an even bigger conversation.

Hailee Steinfeld flaunts her wedding band with Josh Allen

A little over six months after announcing their engagement, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California. And a couple of days ago, the couple stepped outside for a casual day on July 2. Allen donned a basic tee and shorts. Hailee, on the other hand, wore a white crewneck top with high-waisted blue jeans, layering it with a crisp button-down shirt. But that wasn’t the highlight of the day. Of course, not.

The 28-year-old kept it casual with a ball cap and plain white sneakers, but it was her jewelry that stole the show—her sparkling engagement ring now paired with a diamond-encrusted wedding band that caught every flash of the camera. The wedding ring came to light less than a couple of months after the couple tied the knot.

As Hailee continues connecting with fans through her Beau Society newsletter, she used it as the place to share personal glimpses of her wedding. “I’m sitting here with Josh. And we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,” she shared on her post. “…Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads. And we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.”

The wedding celebrations began on May 29 with a family-only dinner. A welcome party followed. Then came the biggest day of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s lives. Now, Allen is gearing up for the 2025 NFL season. Hailee? She’s already riding high with another box-office hit—Sinners. Yeah, those vibes are not going anytime soon. But the Bills Mafia will be hoping for their King in the North to ride them to Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 9, 2026.