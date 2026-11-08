“I’m Gonna Be Insufferable”: Dalton Schultz’s Wife Laurel Fires Back at Critics Amid Outrage Over Celebrating Democrats’ Victory in Texas

Being a WAG is no easy task, and no one knows that better at present than Laurel Heinrich, Dalton Schultz’s wife. This time, it was not about the Houston Texans tight end faltering on the gridiron. It was clearly political after Schultz’s latest remark on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The way things blew up, Laurel had to break the silence on the situation.

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“We have to have a serious conversation because the comment section has gone out of control since Dalton’s post about Greg Abbott, and here’s the deal. I can only be called a Marxist, a leftist, a beautiful and educated so many times before my ego’s gonna blow up; I’m gonna be insufferable. So, like you guys gotta rein it in,” shared Laurel.

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It was a reaction after Schultz’s post rubbed a lot of fans in the wrong way.

“Get f–ed,” he wrote on his Instagram story, tagging Abbott.

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The reaction came after the three-term Republican Texas Governor lost to Democratic state Representative ‌Gina Hinojosa in a stunning upset on November 3.

While it clearly showed Schultz preference in the race, he has been vocal about his hate towards Abbott earlier too.

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“If you think anything about what the POS @GregAbbott_TX is doing about Trans kids in Texas is ok or justified, please unfollow me,” shared the tight end in February 2022.

Texas officials had taken an increasingly aggressive approach toward gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Attorney General Ken Paxton had issued a nonbinding legal opinion on February 18, arguing that providing puberty blockers and hormone treatments to transgender children could constitute child abuse. Abbott subsequently asked DFPS to investigate parents of trans children. This left Schultz to take a stand.

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This year’s election results brought a historic breakthrough for Texas Democrats, with Hinojosa becoming the first Hispanic candidate elected to lead the state. The achievement was especially noteworthy considering the party’s struggles to win statewide office, having last done so in 1994. That marked the longest losing streak of its kind in the country.

While the couple has not clarified their political preference, it’s clear that Schultz is not in support of the Texas Republican Party, led by Abbott.

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South Texas had long been a focus of Abbott’s political strategy. The governor regularly visited heavily Latino communities along the border, established a strong ground operation in the Rio Grande Valley and made border security a key part of his appeal.

Yet, Democrats found success as Latino voters headed to the polls, with affordability concerns and dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s hardline immigration enforcement agenda. Voto Latino Executive Director Beatriz Lopez pointed to this voter turnout as a major factor behind the Democratic victories.

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Schultz had made his political views clear before, particularly in May 2022, when he questioned the effectiveness of America’s two-party system. The 2017 Stanford graduate called the system “broken” and said it was “beyond frustrating as a US citizen.”

While his political commentary on X has become less frequent since 2022, the Texas Democrats’ major victory and Abbott’s defeat appeared to give him a reason to return to the platform for a celebratory post.

Although Schultz found something to celebrate off the field, his own season has been a different story, marked by both promising performances and difficult stretches.

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Dalton Schultz’s On-Field Struggles Put His Off-Field Actions Under Scrutiny

Schultz has gradually become an integral part of Houston’s offense since joining the franchise in 2023. Alongside Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins, he has provided the Texans with a consistent receiving presence. His 59 catches and five touchdowns helped the team reach the playoffs in his first season with the franchise.

The tight end raised the bar last season by recording 82 receptions, setting a new single-season franchise record for a player at his position. He also accumulated 777 receiving yards, coming just short of his career-best mark.

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But this season has been a roller coaster ride so far. Despite being heavily involved in Houston’s passing game, Schultz hasn’t consistently converted his opportunities into significant yardage. In Week 6, he received more targets than any other Texans player. However, he still finished with 35 receiving yards or fewer.

In Week 6 itself, Schultz’s 16-yard catch helped Houston cross midfield and move into a better position to score against Jacksonville. In that game, he was spotted limping and missed a practice. But he did not miss any games and returned healthy against the New York Giants.

The fact that he struggles to find consistency on the field led haters to question his off-field actions.